"Invest Away" TV Show to Debut on Xumo Play Spring 2023
Former America’s Next Top Model contestant and now real estate agent Wendy Wiltz visits short-term rental-friendly destinations during a new mini-series, "Invest Away."
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Former America’s Next Top Model contestant and now real estate agent Wendy Wiltz visits short-term rental-friendly destinations during a new mini-series, "Invest Away," to debut on Xumo Play Spring 2023. Wendy travels to exotic destinations to explore various accommodation types. Each destination’s journey is accompanied by a local expert who gives insight to what buyers are in search of.
Wendy, the creator of the show, also explores local attractions and tourist sites on her journey. The show highlights different cultures, designs, and beautiful landscapes of some of the most investor-friendly destinations abroad.
All the more reason to take the journey and see the money making potential and exciting opportunities to invest away.
In the final episode through a series of behind the scenes interviews, Wendy discusses more about her past and what motivated her to create the show and the hopes she has for viewers watching.
Words from Wendy: “Tune in and be ready to be inspired.”
