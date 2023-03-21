Context Networks Partners with Bally’s Corporation to Enhance Guest Experience with Personalized Promotions
Context Networks is excited to announce a partnership with Bally’s Corporation to implement the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) at its US casino properties.
Las Vegas, NV, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Context Networks is excited to announce a partnership with Bally’s Corporation to implement the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) at its US casino properties. The first CPMN installation will occur at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort in Dover, DE.
The CPMN Platform-as-a-Service, provided at no cost to the casino, allows Bally’s Corporation to capitalize on the prime digital real estate on slot machines by selling targeted advertising to specific player demographics, resulting in a more personalized and relevant experience for guests. The CPMN programmatic advertising platform will allow Bally’s Corporation to deliver personalized and targeted promotions to its guests, enhancing their overall experience.
"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Context Networks in becoming a Casino Publisher on their innovative digital marketing platform," said Phil Juliano, EVP casino operation and CMO. "This networked technology will add value for Bally’s Dover customers."
"We’re excited to partner with Bally’s Corporation at their Bally’s Dover Casino Resort and bring the power and benefits of our Contextual Promotions Media Network to their guests," said Douglas Abbott, Chief Marketing Officer of Context Networks. "We believe this technology will drive increased engagement and satisfaction for the patrons of Bally's Dover, and we look forward to working with their team to deliver a truly personalized experience for their Bally Rewards players club members."
For the first time, the CPMN will allow brands to purchase programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising to be delivered to various locations throughout Bally's Dover Casino Resort as well as online, and on mobile devices through Bally’s websites and the Bally Bet Sportsbook platform. The CPMN private marketplace is exclusively available to invited brands, who can apply to participate in the CPMN's Sponsor Advertiser pool.
Context Networks will manage the CPMN sponsorship and programmatic advertising sales on behalf of Bally’s Corporation. Sponsorship and ad sales inquiries may be directed to Douglas Abbott.
About Context Networks:
Context Networks is a leading provider of programmatic advertising solutions for the gaming industry. The company's flagship product, the Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN), is a cloud-enabled platform that delivers targeted advertisements on casino digital displays, online and mobile properties. The CPMN also offers full-service, advertiser-sponsored marketing solutions, including sharable coupons and interactive campaigns. Context Networks partners with Game Changing Technologies and Quick Custom Intelligence to deliver best in class solutions to the gaming industry. Contact Context Networks to discover how the CPMN can improve a commercial or tribal gaming operation’s KPI’s. For more information, please visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.
About Bally’s Corporation:
Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.
With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."
Contact
Context Networks, Inc.Contact
Douglas Abbott
760-803-4770
www.contextnetworks.net
