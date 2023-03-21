HSG Announces 30th Annual Meeting
Rochester, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in conducting clinical trials and providing educational programming for Huntington’s disease (HD), recently announced that their 2023 Annual Meeting will be held November 2-4, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, AZ, a little south of Phoenix. This year is particularly special, as the HSG will be honoring its 30th year as an organization, along with the 30th anniversary of the HD gene discovery.
“We are proud of the work HSG has completed over the past 30 years. As Co-Chairs, we look forward to a meaningful, productive and promising future for our patients and families impacted by HD,” said Sam Frank, MD and Sandra Kostyk, MD, PhD, Co-Chairs of HSG’s Executive Membership Committee.
The three-day long Annual Meeting provides an excellent forum for scientists, industry partners, HSG research sites (largely from academic institutions), advocacy groups, members, staff, HD patients, families, and caregivers around the world to present and learn about new findings for Huntington’s disease treatments. Through the Annual Meeting, the HSG facilitates programs to provide the latest updates on current HD clinical trials, scientific advancements, and industry developments. Most importantly, the event provides opportunities for connection, networking, and collaboration. Attendees generally report leaving HSG’s annual meetings feeling energized, inspired, and full of hope and this year’s meeting should be equally impactful.
“I look forward to attending HSG’s event each year and consider it a very useful opportunity to hear from and interact with HD thought leaders, and to make valuable connections,” said Dietrich Haubenberger, MHSc, MD, Executive Medical Director for Clinical Development at Neurocrine Biosciences.
This year’s agenda is being planned by the newly formed Executive Membership Committee and the Family Day Planning Committee. Two full weekdays will be devoted to scientific updates and learning opportunities while Saturday, Family Day, will be dedicated to patients, families, caregivers, and the local HD community.
Shari Kinel, JD, CEO of Huntington Study Group noted, “We’re looking forward to everyone coming together to connect and participate in a full range of scientific programming and educational activities. We want to honor the incredible network of people who continue to support our mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for Huntington’s disease.”
More details and registration opportunities will be coming in the next few months.
If you'd like to sponsor HSG's 30th Annual Meeting, please click here for details.
About Huntington’s disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research, Inc.
Founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, the Huntington Study Group (HSG) is a not-for-profit organization composed of the world’s first and largest collaborative network of over 800 experts in Huntington’s disease at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the HSG, is a full-service clinical research organization that specializes in conducting HD trials. The HSG also offers educational services for healthcare professionals and care providers on treating patients with HD. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
Emma Grushkin
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
