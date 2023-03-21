Space Academy Show - An Interactive and Educational Show for Kids
MultiShow, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest production, Space Academy Show, an immersive and educational show for children of ages 4 to 12. The show takes children on a journey through our galaxy, exploring different planets, learning about space, and interacting with the visual content using LED glowing bracelets and a mobile app.
The Space Academy Show is an excellent choice for schools, museums, and other educational institutions, as it can help develop children's love for science. Natan Riven expressed excitement in bringing this unique experience to children across the country and hopes that the show will inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers.
The Space Academy Show will be launching its first US tour in the state of Florida, with performances in the following cities:
- Sebring, FL at AMC Lakeshore, 8901 US Hwy. 27, Sebring, FL on April 4 @ 7:00 PM
- Panama City, FL at VIP PC Cinemas at 2218 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Panama City, FL on April 15 @ 12:00 PM
- Tallahassee, FL at Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee at 200 S. Duval St., Tallahassee, FL on April 16 @ 12:00 PM
- Tampa, FL at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, 12332 University Mall Ct., Tampa, FL on April 22 @ 12:00 PM
- Pinellas Park, FL at Regal Park Place, 7200 US Hwy. 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL on April 23 @ 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM
- Ocala, FL at Epic Theatres of Ocala, 4414 SW College Rd., #1200, Ocala, FL on April 26 @ 6:00 PM
- Palm Beach Gardens, FL at CMX Downtown at The Gardens 16, 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave., Suite 1201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL on April 30 @ 12:00 PM
Families are encourage to book their tickets early, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.
For more information on the Space Academy Show and to purchase tickets, visit the official website at www.spaceacademyshow.com.
Natan Riven
(305) 767-4545
spaceacademyshow.com
Mobile App
With their state-of-the-art mobile app, children can interact with the visual content and answer questions in real time, creating a dynamic and personalized experience.
Glowing Space Bracelets as a Gift
Every visitor receives a glowing bracelet before embarking on their journey into outer space. Not only is it a gift, but it's also the best tool for completing quests. With this bracelet, you can manage your spacecraft, make hyper jumps, and even defend the universe by attacking asteroids.