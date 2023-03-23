Ausedia Network and Epidemic Sound Join Forces to Provide Creators with Royalty-Free Music
Ausedia Network is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Epidemic Sound, allowing their creators on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok to use music without fear of copyright strikes.
Magna, UT, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The agreement, signed on 03/22/2023, enables Ausedia Network’s content creators to access Epidemic Sound’s comprehensive library of royalty-free music for their videos. With this agreement in place, Ausedia Network's creator base will no longer have to worry about copyright infringement when using music in their videos.
"We are delighted that we can now empower our creators with the ability to create more vibrant content through the use of music," said Austin Rowsell, President of Ausedia Network.
Epidemic Sound is one of the leading providers of royalty-free music for video content creation. Their library contains over 30,000 tracks from a wide range of genres and styles, making it easy for creators to find the perfect track for any project. Furthermore, they provide an intuitive search system that allows users to quickly and easily find exactly what they need.
Through this partnership, Ausedia Network’s creators will be able to access all 30,000+ tracks in Epidemic Sound’s library free of charge. They will also be able to take advantage of other features such as auto-tagging and bulk downloads that make it easier than ever before to find and utilize the perfect track for any video project.
Ausedia Network is proud to offer its creator base access to such a powerful tool that helps bring their projects alive with incredible soundtracks and background music. We look forward to exploring future opportunities with Epidemic Sound as we continue our mission of helping content creators around the world achieve success.
