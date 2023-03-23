1985 Games Debuts Special Edition Dice Collaboration with Penny Arcade

1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and more, has crafted a special edition set of their popular Sharp Edge VHS Dice in collaboration with the team at Penny Arcade. The Special Edition Dice will be available to the 70,000 attendees expected to attend PAX East from March 23-26 in Boston, Massachusetts.