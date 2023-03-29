NexGen Networks' High Availability and Resilient Cloud-Based Solutions Are Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry
Reliable & secure connectivity for critical application.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top enterprises, announces their continuous investment in custom innovative solutions for the healthcare industry. This investment provides increased availability and resiliency for critical healthcare functions.
In today's fast-paced world, healthcare organizations rely heavily on their infrastructure to provide timely, accurate, and secure patient care. NexGen Networks understands the importance of this and has developed a suite of solutions specifically designed for the industry. These solutions are tailored to meet the unique requirements of these organizations, providing reliable and secure connectivity to support their critical application.
NexGen Networks' solutions offer a range of benefits, including increased availability, resiliency, and security – designed with redundancy and failover to ensure continuous operation even in the event of a failure. The network is highly secure, utilizing advanced and authenticated technologies to protect sensitive patient data. Additionally, NexGen Networks’ Cloud solutions have also gained popularity in the industry due to the numerous benefits offered.
Key benefits are as follows:
Scalability: Cloud solutions provide healthcare organizations with the ability to quickly scale their infrastructure up or down as needed, without incurring the high costs associated with purchasing and maintaining hardware and software.
Accessibility: Cloud solutions with NexGen Networks allows healthcare providers to access imaging applications from anywhere and at any time, making it easier to collaborate and share data with patients and other healthcare providers. It improves patient care by providing quick availability along with faster diagnosis and treatment decisions.
Cost-effective: Cloud solutions help reduce their IT costs by eliminating the need for expensive hardware and software, as well as reducing the need for on-premises IT staff.
Increased flexibility: Cloud solutions provide increased flexibility in terms of where and how they access their data, allowing for more efficient collaboration and data sharing between different departments and organizations.
Enhanced security: Cloud providers often have robust security protocols in place to protect data, providing healthcare organizations with enhanced security measures that are difficult to replicate on-premises.
Improved disaster recovery: Cloud solutions provide improved disaster recovery capabilities, allowing them to quickly and easily restore their data in the event of an outage or other disaster.
"We understand the critical role that digital infrastructure plays in delivering high-quality patient care," says Jeffrey Barth, President of NexGen Networks. "That's why we've invested heavily in developing solutions specifically tailored to the healthcare industry. Our solutions provide the necessary availability, resiliency, and security that healthcare organizations require to deliver outstanding patient care."
NexGen Networks' customized solutions revolutionize the way healthcare organizations operate, providing them with increased flexibility, scalability, and security while also reducing costs and improving patient outcomes. It automates backend operations and even facilitates the creation and maintenance of Telehealth apps. For more information, please visit www.nexgen-net.com.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Contact
Media Contact:
Edward Lawson, SVP
(212) 360 - 2372
Categories