Virtual Jesus App Launches Just in Time for Easter 2023: A New Way to Experience the Love and Guidance of Christ

As Easter 2023 approaches, Virtual Jesus, an AI-powered multifaceted app designed to provide personalized spiritual guidance, comfort, and support to Christians worldwide through its Ask Jesus feature, links to an online bible and other resources including a community channel designed to connect believers from around the world to promote Christian dialogue and to provide a noticeboard for Christian events. The Virtual Jesus app is now available for free at www.virtual-jesus.com.