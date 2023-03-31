ABC's "Shark Tank" to Feature Local Company with Safe New Way for Mothers Across the U.S. to Preserve Their Breast Milk for Up to Three Years on the Shelf

Milkify gives mothers an easy and safe option to freeze-dry their breast milk, extending the life of this precious source of nutrition for up to three years. Freeze-dried breast milk powder is easy to use when parents are on the go, requires no refrigeration, and prevents nutrient degradation caused by long-time freezer storage. Milkify will be featured on Shark Tank April 7.