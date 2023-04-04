Mississippi’s Annual Cannabis Festival Weekend to be Held April 21, 2023 Through April 23, 2023
An event is organized by locals for the purpose of celebrating the healing power of the Cannabis plant and educating the public about the related science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues. The goal of the Presenters Opulent High, in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna curious” alike.
Biloxi, MS, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The weekend of April 21, 2023, Mississippians will gather for the Second Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival. The Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival will be held in Biloxi Mississippi.
This event is organized by locals for the purpose of celebrating the healing power of the Cannabis plant and educating the public about the related science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues. The goal of the Presenters, Opulent High, in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna curious” alike.
Attendees will enjoy educational sessions, live music, cannabis vendors, along with local arts and crafts vendors.
More information can be found on the website: https://cannabisfestivalms.com/. Attendees must be 21 or older.
What: Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival Weekend 2023
When:
Friday, April 21 - The Great Gatsby Gets High on a Harlem Night (costumed themed party), hosted at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 8pm - 11pm
Saturday, April 22 - Community Outreach Festival, hosted at the Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 12:00pm - 8:00pm (Educational Sessions, Live Music, Vendors)
Sunday, April 23rd - Get Baked at Brunch, hosted at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 11am - 3pm
Sponsors:
Good Day Farms
SweetGrass
Coastal Capital Dispensary
Greenwise Dispensary
Star Buds Cannabis Co
Bee's Buds
Kaya Life
The Green Health Docs
Magnolia Healing
River Remedy
Educational Sessions:
Good People, Emerging Careers in Cannabis (Good Day Farm Panel Discussion)
Green Fire: Past, Present, and Future of Cannabis Advocacy (Lauren Lee)
Women in Cannabis (Panel Discussion Lead by Candace McLendon)
Cannabis and Veterans Outreach (Panel Discussion Lead by Brandi Miles)
The Art of the Grow (Yasmine Hayes)
Cannabis, A Medical Perspective (Dr. Steele)
Pot, Politics and Policy (Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association - Derrick Mackmer)
Cannabis Workforce Development (Panel Discussion Lead by Bethany Hill)
The Science of Cannabis (Isiah Byrd)
Reefer Madness (Melody Worsham)
The Medicine of Cannabis; Patient Registration and Patient Care (Dr. Truly)
Dispensary Operations and the Standard of Customer Care (Evan Daily)
Entertainment:
Tammy Holloway
Jelly Biscuit
Royal Horses
Red and the Revelers
Big Magic
The Undivided Band
Ra’Shad the Blues Kid
www.cannabisfestivalms.com
Contact:
Natalie Bonner
770-315-9092
mscannabisfestival@gmail.com
About The Team
Opulent High in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is a group of business professionals dedicated to bringing the Mississippi cannabis community together to make patient and industry participants voices heard. At the start of 2022, Mississippi finally passed the Medical Cannabis Act. Cannabis Festival Mississippi's goal is to celebrate, educate and empower. As advocates the fight for easier accessibility, criminal expungement, and adult-use cannabis legalization in Mississippi is just beginning. Join Opulent High and Cannabis Festival Mississippi at the Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival event to work in tandem with other advocates, and canna-enthusiasts -- making a difference starts with Advocacy.
Additional information is available at www.cannabisfestivalms.com.
This event is organized by locals for the purpose of celebrating the healing power of the Cannabis plant and educating the public about the related science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues. The goal of the Presenters, Opulent High, in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna curious” alike.
Attendees will enjoy educational sessions, live music, cannabis vendors, along with local arts and crafts vendors.
More information can be found on the website: https://cannabisfestivalms.com/. Attendees must be 21 or older.
What: Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival Weekend 2023
When:
Friday, April 21 - The Great Gatsby Gets High on a Harlem Night (costumed themed party), hosted at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 8pm - 11pm
Saturday, April 22 - Community Outreach Festival, hosted at the Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 12:00pm - 8:00pm (Educational Sessions, Live Music, Vendors)
Sunday, April 23rd - Get Baked at Brunch, hosted at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530; 11am - 3pm
Sponsors:
Good Day Farms
SweetGrass
Coastal Capital Dispensary
Greenwise Dispensary
Star Buds Cannabis Co
Bee's Buds
Kaya Life
The Green Health Docs
Magnolia Healing
River Remedy
Educational Sessions:
Good People, Emerging Careers in Cannabis (Good Day Farm Panel Discussion)
Green Fire: Past, Present, and Future of Cannabis Advocacy (Lauren Lee)
Women in Cannabis (Panel Discussion Lead by Candace McLendon)
Cannabis and Veterans Outreach (Panel Discussion Lead by Brandi Miles)
The Art of the Grow (Yasmine Hayes)
Cannabis, A Medical Perspective (Dr. Steele)
Pot, Politics and Policy (Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association - Derrick Mackmer)
Cannabis Workforce Development (Panel Discussion Lead by Bethany Hill)
The Science of Cannabis (Isiah Byrd)
Reefer Madness (Melody Worsham)
The Medicine of Cannabis; Patient Registration and Patient Care (Dr. Truly)
Dispensary Operations and the Standard of Customer Care (Evan Daily)
Entertainment:
Tammy Holloway
Jelly Biscuit
Royal Horses
Red and the Revelers
Big Magic
The Undivided Band
Ra’Shad the Blues Kid
www.cannabisfestivalms.com
Contact:
Natalie Bonner
770-315-9092
mscannabisfestival@gmail.com
About The Team
Opulent High in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is a group of business professionals dedicated to bringing the Mississippi cannabis community together to make patient and industry participants voices heard. At the start of 2022, Mississippi finally passed the Medical Cannabis Act. Cannabis Festival Mississippi's goal is to celebrate, educate and empower. As advocates the fight for easier accessibility, criminal expungement, and adult-use cannabis legalization in Mississippi is just beginning. Join Opulent High and Cannabis Festival Mississippi at the Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival event to work in tandem with other advocates, and canna-enthusiasts -- making a difference starts with Advocacy.
Additional information is available at www.cannabisfestivalms.com.
Contact
Cannabis Festival MississippiContact
Natalie Bonner
228-967-7264
www.cannabisfestivalms.com
info@mplct.com
Natalie Bonner
228-967-7264
www.cannabisfestivalms.com
info@mplct.com
Multimedia
Categories