Mississippi’s Annual Cannabis Festival Weekend to be Held April 21, 2023 Through April 23, 2023

An event is organized by locals for the purpose of celebrating the healing power of the Cannabis plant and educating the public about the related science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues. The goal of the Presenters Opulent High, in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna curious” alike.