New Jersey Heroes to Host Combine for Major League Cornhole Tryouts at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Heroes, the newest professional sports team in Major League Cornhole, are excited to announce their upcoming tryouts for the 2023 season. The "combine" will be held at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on April 22 and 23. The tryouts are open to anyone who wants to showcase their skills and earn a spot on the team.
"We can't wait to host the tryouts for our team and have the opportunity to see the amazing talent of cornhole players in the area," said Ralph D'Alessandro, one of the team owners. "We look forward to building a strong team that will bring the championship title home to New Jersey."
Co-owner Rich Lauletta also expressed excitement about the upcoming tryouts, saying, "We're excited to see what players will bring to the table. This is an opportunity for players to show their skills and become a part of something that's going to be big!"
While the tryouts will be held for two days, attendees only need to attend one day to try out. The typical tryout should last an hour, but players are welcome to stick around and enjoy the festivities. The combine promises to be a fun and exciting event, featuring food and drinks, a beer garden, vendors, merchandise, games, and more.
"We want the combine to be an experience that everyone can enjoy, whether they're trying out for the team or just supporting their friends and family," said Lauletta. "We're excited to bring together the cornhole community in New Jersey and celebrate this amazing sport."
The combine will take place at the Showboat Resort, which has been transformed into a state-of-the-art cornhole arena for the Heroes' home games. The venue offers a unique and exciting atmosphere for fans and players alike, with plenty of seating, food and drink concessions, and a lively energy that is sure to enhance the tryout experience.
"We're thrilled to partner with the New Jersey Heroes and host the combine at the Showboat Resort," said Showboat Resort VP of Marketing, Josh Allison. "Our commitment to providing unforgettable entertainment options to our guests and visitors is only strengthened by this exciting new addition."
Don't miss your chance to showcase your cornhole skills and earn a spot on the New Jersey Heroes team. Register now for the combine and join in on the fun and excitement.
You can get your tickets to the tryouts here: https://njheroes.ticketleap.com/combine/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Support@njheroescornhole.com
www.NJheroescornhole.com
Contact
Rich Lauletta
856-278-5509
www.njheroescornhole.com
