18-Year-Old Guinness-Record-Holder Capri Everitt to Sing 7 National Anthems, Inc. Ukraine, at Dallas Cup, American's Largest Soccer Tournament

18 yr. old Capri Everitt is a Canadian born-LA based Guinness World Record holding pop star. At 12 yrs. old, she sang 80 national anthems in their national language (41 total) in 80 countries around the world to raise money/awareness for orphaned children. The Dallas Cup in Dallas, Texas, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, is features Capri in opening ceremonies April 4-5, 2023. She will sing 7 national anthems including Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada & USA.