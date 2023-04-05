Philadelphia Singer Josephine Sincere Returns with a New Single
After a long hiatus, the soulful singer-songwriter is back with a remake of Kate Bush's classic, "This Woman's Work."
Philadelphia, PA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fans of Josephine Sincere have been waiting for years to hear new music from the talented artist who took the music scene by storm with her exceptional final album Wildflower in 2006. The album was critically acclaimed and spawned the hit single, "I Like It," which was featured on DJ Jazzy Jeff's CD, "The Soul Mixtape." Wildflower also had a hit with “The Next One,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard magazine R&B/Hip-Hop chart, making Josephine one of the most successful independent artists of that year.
However, after releasing Wildflower, Josephine decided to take a break from the spotlight and focus on her personal life. She moved to the West Coast and kept a low profile, occasionally performing at local venues and festivals.
Now, after more than a decade of silence, Josephine is ready to share her voice with the world again. She has recorded a new single, a remake of Kate Bush's iconic song, "This Woman's Work," which will be released on April 10 on all digital platforms. The song is a powerful and emotional tribute to women's strength and resilience, and Josephine says she was inspired by her own experiences as well as those of her mother and grandmother.
"I've always loved this song and I wanted to give it my own twist," Josephine says. "It's a song that speaks to me on so many levels, as a woman, as a daughter, as a mother. It's about the joys and struggles of being a woman in this world, and how we overcome them with grace and courage."
Josephine says she is excited to reconnect with her fans and hopes they will enjoy her new music. She also reveals that she will be appearing in a new film, “The Kingfish,” (a TV pilot produced by The Performance Lab No 33) which will be released later this year.
"I'm very grateful for the support and love I've received from people over the years," Josephine says. "They've been patient and loyal, and I can't wait to share my new music with them."
The single will be released on Kixx Records. For more information about Josephine Sincere and her new single "This Woman's Work," please visit www.kingfishshow.com.
