BVU’s "Homeless Stand Down" Event to Connect Cleveland's Homeless Population with Crucial Resources This April
On April 22, 2023, Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU) will mobilize the entire community to support individuals experiencing homelessness in a powerful one-day event.
Cleveland, OH, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On April 22, 2023, Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU) will mobilize the entire community, including hundreds of volunteers and over 80 local nonprofits and service providers, to support individuals experiencing homelessness in a powerful one-day event.
In its 32nd year, the Homeless Stand Down provides vital resources, respite, and reconnection to an estimated 1,500 individuals annually.
This year, guests can look forward to: Social Services, Legal Aid, Housing Information, Medical Screenings, Veteran Services, Haircuts (with local favorite Waverly Willis), Shoes/Socks/Underwear, Personal Hygiene Kits, Bus Passes, Meals, and more.
The event will be held on April 22, 2023 at Cleveland Public Auditorium from 10AM to 2PM. BVU looks forward to having Mayor Bibb in attendance and is honored to receive the support of University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, American Red Cross, Case Western Reserve University, the City of Cleveland, and many other changemakers in our region.
Along with providing direct support, the event also serves to raise awareness in the broader community about the conditions and realities of homelessness and how each of us can give back.
Visit bvuvolunteers.org/hsd-press-kit to learn more.
About BVU: Business Volunteers Unlimited is a Northeast Ohio-based organization whose mission is to engage, connect, and strengthen businesses, nonprofits, and the community. BVU’s variety of services and events provide a "one-stop shop" for business community engagement and nonprofit capacity-building. To learn more, visit bvuvolunteers.org.
In its 32nd year, the Homeless Stand Down provides vital resources, respite, and reconnection to an estimated 1,500 individuals annually.
This year, guests can look forward to: Social Services, Legal Aid, Housing Information, Medical Screenings, Veteran Services, Haircuts (with local favorite Waverly Willis), Shoes/Socks/Underwear, Personal Hygiene Kits, Bus Passes, Meals, and more.
The event will be held on April 22, 2023 at Cleveland Public Auditorium from 10AM to 2PM. BVU looks forward to having Mayor Bibb in attendance and is honored to receive the support of University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, American Red Cross, Case Western Reserve University, the City of Cleveland, and many other changemakers in our region.
Along with providing direct support, the event also serves to raise awareness in the broader community about the conditions and realities of homelessness and how each of us can give back.
Visit bvuvolunteers.org/hsd-press-kit to learn more.
About BVU: Business Volunteers Unlimited is a Northeast Ohio-based organization whose mission is to engage, connect, and strengthen businesses, nonprofits, and the community. BVU’s variety of services and events provide a "one-stop shop" for business community engagement and nonprofit capacity-building. To learn more, visit bvuvolunteers.org.
Contact
Business Volunteers UnlimitedContact
Macin Sheeder
(814) 496-5854
https://bvuvolunteers.org/
Coordinator, Communications & Events
Macin Sheeder
(814) 496-5854
https://bvuvolunteers.org/
Coordinator, Communications & Events
Multimedia
Categories