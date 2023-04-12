World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Launches Special Social Media Campaign
Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (WWMPC) is excited to announce the launch of a special Social Media campaign for the 35-episode award-winning documentary series, All the Best with Zita Keeley. Starting on April 12, 2023, fans and followers of the series can engage with WWMPC’s social media Reels, which showcases the best interviews with local guides, famous chefs, restaurant owners and more with host, Zita Keeley. There will also be a corresponding “Trivia” posting schedule that will tentatively take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Zita travels throughout the world aboard luxury cruise ships in search of authentic local dishes, all while meeting and learning from chefs and residents in each distinctive location. Zita, a cook, author, world traveler, and specialist in fine wines, discovers new cuisines in cities all throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. In various episodes of the multi-season series, she meets with local guides to find remarkable places to dine and to get a glimpse of each city’s history.
The goal of the WWMPC marketing team will be to help the vast audience of TikTok and Instagram followers, with their wide variety of demographic groups to find the series by creating a library of 30 second to one minute clips from each episode that specifically highlights the unique foods Zita experiences as one category and the far reaching geographic destinations she explores as another category, creating a type of mini episodic stream of short “consistent” content for the follower/viewer.
“By creating more engaging and shareable content, we hope to increase our reach with the online community and inspire a new generation of filmmakers and travelers around the world,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO.
The special social media campaign is part of WWMPC’s ongoing efforts to better connect with their audience on social media platforms and give fans and followers a better look at the company’s wide array of entertainment product like All the Best with Zita Keeley from ZPK Productions.
“Given that TikTok, for example, is widely known for food and travel related content along with being one of the largest social media apps currently, we believe that the local cuisines and fun destinations seen on the episodes will surely fit in with the TikTok algorithm and help us reach a broader interactive audience,” stated Alyssa Beltran, Project Coordinator.
Fans and followers can stay connected with the latest updates and join the conversation using the hashtag #WWMPC.
"We’re looking forward to seeing how fans engage with our social media Reels and share their favorite Zita moments with our followers," Beltran further stated.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
For more information, contact:
Jaiden Person
(714) 960 - 7264
Zita travels throughout the world aboard luxury cruise ships in search of authentic local dishes, all while meeting and learning from chefs and residents in each distinctive location. Zita, a cook, author, world traveler, and specialist in fine wines, discovers new cuisines in cities all throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States. In various episodes of the multi-season series, she meets with local guides to find remarkable places to dine and to get a glimpse of each city’s history.
The goal of the WWMPC marketing team will be to help the vast audience of TikTok and Instagram followers, with their wide variety of demographic groups to find the series by creating a library of 30 second to one minute clips from each episode that specifically highlights the unique foods Zita experiences as one category and the far reaching geographic destinations she explores as another category, creating a type of mini episodic stream of short “consistent” content for the follower/viewer.
“By creating more engaging and shareable content, we hope to increase our reach with the online community and inspire a new generation of filmmakers and travelers around the world,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO.
The special social media campaign is part of WWMPC’s ongoing efforts to better connect with their audience on social media platforms and give fans and followers a better look at the company’s wide array of entertainment product like All the Best with Zita Keeley from ZPK Productions.
“Given that TikTok, for example, is widely known for food and travel related content along with being one of the largest social media apps currently, we believe that the local cuisines and fun destinations seen on the episodes will surely fit in with the TikTok algorithm and help us reach a broader interactive audience,” stated Alyssa Beltran, Project Coordinator.
Fans and followers can stay connected with the latest updates and join the conversation using the hashtag #WWMPC.
"We’re looking forward to seeing how fans engage with our social media Reels and share their favorite Zita moments with our followers," Beltran further stated.
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed and consulted on a wide variety of film and television projects, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.
For more information, contact:
Jaiden Person
(714) 960 - 7264
Contact
World Wide Motion Pictures CorporationContact
Alyssa Beltran
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
Alyssa Beltran
714-960-7264
http://www.wwmpc.com
Categories