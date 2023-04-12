Black Students in Pittsburgh 3-D Print Living Artery as Part of C-3PO Project
In the C-3PO project of The Citizen Science Lab, African American high school and middle school students have 3-D printed their first living body part.
Pittsburgh, PA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A group of black high school and middle school students from the Pittsburgh region have accomplished a remarkable feat. These students have 3-D printed their first living body part, an artery that perfuses liquid. While participating in the C-3PO project, which stands for the Collaborative 3D Printing of Organs, the students learned how to modify a traditional 3-D printer and turn it into a bio printer.
This project is a collaborative effort between Dr. Keith Cook, Dr. Rachelle Palchesko of Carnegie Mellon University, and Dr. Andre Samuel, founder, and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. Generously funded by the Pittsburgh Foundation, The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit in the Pittsburgh region that has become the leader and hands-on STEM Experiences. They create science pipelines for diverse and marginalized communities, with a focus on increasing more black and brown representation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Sarah Obringer, the mother of two students in the program stated, “The Citizen Science Lab has provided a fantastic opportunity for my children to learn and gain exposure to experiences they otherwise may not have received elsewhere. The fact that they are a part of printing a 3-D organ, let alone the first one’s to do it, is impressive and something they will never forget. Thank you to, Dr. Andre Samuel and team for teaching, sharing and providing opportunities for our children to be a part of this historical moment.”
This effort is extremely important because blacks are not only underrepresented when it comes to being recipients for organ transplants but are also extremely underrepresented in the field of bio fabrication and transplant surgery. The goal of this program is to expose underrepresented minority students to these fascinating and wonderful emerging technologies and how they can be used to address the organ donor shortage and complications associated with donors and immunology issues.
JoVonne and Mela Tabb stressed the impact of the project, “My daughter and I appreciate the Citizens Lab’s 3D printing of organs program for its distinctive sound and deliberate approach, which we believe is not accessible anywhere else. We are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to explore STEM subjects and gain exposure to such cutting-edge technology.”
These students have made history and are a testament to the power of education and representation. The Pittsburgh community is proud of their accomplishments and looks forward to seeing what they will achieve next.
