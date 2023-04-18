Code Tenderloin New Partnership/Internship with Renegade.Bio and Tougaloo College
Code Tenderloin is a non-profit that provides dignity and opportunity through intense job readiness and workforce development program serving those in need. Through barrier removal, we can serve those in life transitions with jobs, education, training, and connections to our referral network of housing, health, reentry programs, and child care services.
San Francisco, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Code Tenderloin developed a new partnership with Renegage.Bio by creating a Laboratory Internship working with 1 Tougaloo College student summer of 2023; throughout this 8-week program, the selected Tougaloo College student will be placed at our Host Organization Renegade.bio located in Berkeley, CA. Code Tenderloin has several youth programs, e.g., Web Development, Empowering Black Youth Intern/Fellowship Program, and our recent partnership with the MRLLC program at the University of San Francisco. Developing this profound internship allows Code Tenderloin to continue to expand our impact of creating new innovative approaches to reach different students and partner organizations.
The Tougaloo College student will be working at Renegade.bio. Renegade.bio, a biotech-focused healthcare company, in collaboration with ChapterDx, is developing a multi-pathogen NextGeneration Sequencing (NGS) assay for detecting multiple sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This highly multiplexed, single-well sequencing assay allows for detecting more than 50 STIs. The selected Tougaloo College student will work with a staff scientist to facilitate the validation of this novel diagnostic. Specifically, the intern will gain skills in isolating nucleic acids (RNA/DNA) from mock specimens, reverse transcription (making cDNA from RNA), confirming nucleic acid quality, PCR set-up and amplification, PCR product pooling and purification, running NGS, and data analysis. This exciting partnership will help develop Tougaloo College STEM majors and expose them to the biotech-focused and healthcare industry.
Antwan Matthews, BS '18: Director of Youth Programs and Tougaloo College Alumni, states, “It has been a pleasure working with Renegade.bio and Tougaloo College Biology Professor Diva Melvin to develop the internship program for Tougaloo students. As an alum, always finding ways to give back to Tougaloo is rewarding. Being the Director of Youth Programs is enriching by enhancing Code Tenderloin's social infrastructure to work with different communities and partner organizations.”
About:
Renegade.bio: Renegade.bio is a next-generation Clinical lab-as-a-service (LaaS) company with Telehealth capabilities. Forged in the fire of the COVID-19 pandemic, Renegade was able to build a Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory (CLIA/CAP) to provide emergency healthcare services to all people. The company has since broadened its testing services to meet the needs of the diverse communities suffering from a lack of access to healthcare, namely in the STI and PrEP spaces.
Tougaloo College: Tougaloo College is globally recognized for its academic excellence and social commitment. Since its founding in 1869, the College has maintained its rich history and deep roots within the social justice framework providing significant contributions of advocates, activists, and scholars to the world. Its legacy of distinction in higher education is centered around the high-quality liberal arts studies curriculum and being among the top 25 U.S. institutions whose graduates graduate or attend professional school. Its mission is to prepare students to be lifelong learners committed to leadership and service in a global society.
Code Tenderloin is a non-profit that provides dignity and opportunity through intense job readiness and workforce development program serving those in need. Through barrier removal, Code Tenderloin serve those in life transitions with jobs, education, training, and connections to referrals network of housing, health, reentry programs, and child care services.
The Tougaloo College student will be working at Renegade.bio. Renegade.bio, a biotech-focused healthcare company, in collaboration with ChapterDx, is developing a multi-pathogen NextGeneration Sequencing (NGS) assay for detecting multiple sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This highly multiplexed, single-well sequencing assay allows for detecting more than 50 STIs. The selected Tougaloo College student will work with a staff scientist to facilitate the validation of this novel diagnostic. Specifically, the intern will gain skills in isolating nucleic acids (RNA/DNA) from mock specimens, reverse transcription (making cDNA from RNA), confirming nucleic acid quality, PCR set-up and amplification, PCR product pooling and purification, running NGS, and data analysis. This exciting partnership will help develop Tougaloo College STEM majors and expose them to the biotech-focused and healthcare industry.
Antwan Matthews, BS '18: Director of Youth Programs and Tougaloo College Alumni, states, “It has been a pleasure working with Renegade.bio and Tougaloo College Biology Professor Diva Melvin to develop the internship program for Tougaloo students. As an alum, always finding ways to give back to Tougaloo is rewarding. Being the Director of Youth Programs is enriching by enhancing Code Tenderloin's social infrastructure to work with different communities and partner organizations.”
About:
Renegade.bio: Renegade.bio is a next-generation Clinical lab-as-a-service (LaaS) company with Telehealth capabilities. Forged in the fire of the COVID-19 pandemic, Renegade was able to build a Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory (CLIA/CAP) to provide emergency healthcare services to all people. The company has since broadened its testing services to meet the needs of the diverse communities suffering from a lack of access to healthcare, namely in the STI and PrEP spaces.
Tougaloo College: Tougaloo College is globally recognized for its academic excellence and social commitment. Since its founding in 1869, the College has maintained its rich history and deep roots within the social justice framework providing significant contributions of advocates, activists, and scholars to the world. Its legacy of distinction in higher education is centered around the high-quality liberal arts studies curriculum and being among the top 25 U.S. institutions whose graduates graduate or attend professional school. Its mission is to prepare students to be lifelong learners committed to leadership and service in a global society.
Code Tenderloin is a non-profit that provides dignity and opportunity through intense job readiness and workforce development program serving those in need. Through barrier removal, Code Tenderloin serve those in life transitions with jobs, education, training, and connections to referrals network of housing, health, reentry programs, and child care services.
Contact
Code TenderloinContact
Antwan Matthews
510-993-6111
www.codetenderloin.org
Antwan Matthews
510-993-6111
www.codetenderloin.org
Categories