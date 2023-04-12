Wildfire Safety Expo to Address Wildfire Preparedness on April 15
The Wildfire Safety Expo is designed to engage, equip, and educate people of all ages on wildfire/fire preparedness and safety through fun interactive activities and demonstrations.
Fairfield, CA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A free Wildfire Safety Expo is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Solano Community College on 4000 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield.
State and local experts will be on hand with emergency preparedness tips, demonstrations, fun hands-on activities, and exhibits. Learn about defensible space, home hardening, fire resistant plants, disaster planning for pets and livestock, the community wildfire prevention plan, know-your-zone evacuation plan and more.
Kids activities include an obstacle course, appearances by Smokey Bear and Captain CAL, a bounce house and an opportunity to interact with fire fighters.
Other activities and demonstrations include an Inflatable Fire House, Fire Extinguisher Demos, Hands-Only CPR and Basic First Aid Demos, a Wildland Fire Progressive Hose Lay Demonstration and opportunity for Kids to squirt water from the fire hose, remote sprinkler and water tank monitoring, and a tree trimming demo.
The Wildfire Safety Expo is a collaborative effort between the Green Valley and Pleasant’s Valley Fire Safe Councils, CAL FIRE, local Fire agencies and other partners.
The Expo is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Christopherson Builders, Solano Resource Conservation District, Meter Me, The Halter Project, The Green Valley Landowners Association, Jerah Frye Native Habitat Restoration, Paradise Valley Estates, Turf Star Western/Ventrac, Frank’s Septic Systems, and Caymus Vineyards.
For more information, visit www.GVFSC.org.
Rochelle Sherlock
707-718-5637
