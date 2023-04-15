Seventh Annual NC Fine Wines Competition Awards Gala Announces Results

The Fine Wines of NC organization held the seventh NC Fine Wines Competition Awards Gala tonight. The Gala pays homage to the Oscars, with their red carpet event and people dressed up for a night out of fun and education. The dinner is a five-course meal, paired with local wines. The dinner had sourced almost everything locally from North Carolina - scallops, shrimp, pork, short ribs, vegetables, grains, cheese, and even the pecans for the pecan pie. And local didn't stop at the wine glass.