World Campus Connections Launches New Website
Woodstock, GA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World Campus Connections, Inc. (WCC) is happy to announce the launch of its new website www.worldcampus.net. The organization worked with the digital marketing and web development company CloudMellow to craft and design a message that would resonate with their target audience, students and young adults aged 14 to 26. WCC wants to introduce the organization, its mission, vision, and media rich environment that distinguishes it from its competitors. WCC is proud of all the work and effort that went into developing its website, and hope that it will be a catalyst to expand the organization’s reach to its twenty (20) identified target regions around the world.
About the Organization:
World Campus Connections, Inc. is an international Christian-based campus ministry whose mission includes three (3) main pillars:
1. Building and retaining one’s Christian faith through a partnership network of local churches
2. Advancing life-long learning through education and career development
3. Promoting service through charitable and community outreach
“Impact through Faith, Learning, and Service”
(Fidem, Doctrina, Servitium)
World Campus Connections is a 501(c3) Nonprofit organization. www.worldcampus.net
Tony Guice
404-229-0256
www.worldcampus.net
