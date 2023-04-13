The Benefits of ERC Tax Credits = FREE MONEY for Small Businesses. Watch The Capital Playbook Podcast Show Episode 42 Premiere.
Do you like free money? Watch this week's episode featuring "Employee Retention Credit," with our guests Terry Bleistein and Jason Pratt. The ERC is a fully refundable tax credit available to businesses that were impacted by COVID-19. The total ERC benefit per employee can be up to $26,000.
Arlington, TX, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook, a leading commercial real estate podcast, has released its latest episode titled "The Benefits of ERC Tax Credits = FREE MONEY for Small Businesses." Hosted by Charles Williams, the show features special guests Terry Bleistein and Jason Pratt from EMP Business Development LLC.
In this episode, Williams, Bleistein, and Pratt discuss the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), a refundable tax credit created in response to provide tax relief for companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program came to an end with the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but businesses still have the opportunity to claim a refund retroactively for qualified wages they paid to their employees after March 12, 2020. The episode explores how small businesses can take advantage of this source of free money. “The ERC is a fully refundable tax credit available to businesses that were impacted by COVID-19. The total ERC benefit per employee can be up to $26,000.” - Terry Bleistein
"We are thrilled to have Terry Bleistein and Jason Pratt on the show to share their expertise on the ERTC and help small businesses get the support they need," said Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital." At The Capital Playbook, we are committed to educating and informing our listeners about how to succeed in commercial real estate, and this episode is a great example of that."
EMP Business Development LLC is a leading provider of employee retention credit services, helping businesses to navigate the ERTC program and claim refunds for qualified wages. Interested parties can contact Terry or Jason at 866-286-9482 or visit their website www.empbusinessdevelopment.com to learn more.
To watch the full episode of "The Benefits of ERC Tax Credits = FREE MONEY for Small Businesses," please subscribe to The Capital Playbook's YouTube channel.
About The Capital Playbook: The Capital Playbook is a leading commercial real estate podcast hosted by Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital. The show features industry experts and thought leaders sharing insights and advice on how to succeed in commercial real estate. We recently surpassed 301,000 views on YouTube alone! To learn more about The Capital Playbook or to inquire about being a guest or sponsor, visit https://thecapitalplaybook.com/.
Location: The Capital Playbook 701 Highlander Blvd. #353, Arlington, TX 76015.
Note to editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from The Capital Playbook, please visit their website at thecapitalplaybook.com. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Najaah Harris at 682-320-2590.
