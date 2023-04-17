Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location

Foterra Jewelry, a photo jewelry brand, is pleased to invite customers to the grand opening celebration of their new retail location in Portland on April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM. The event will feature a sip-and-shop event, allowing customers to explore Foterra Jewelry's unique pieces. Attendees can expect plenty of surprises along with Foterra's latest collection of photo jewelry pieces. Learn more at foterrajewelry.com.