Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location
Portland, OR, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Foterra Jewelry, a unique jewelry brand that creates landscape photo jewelry, is pleased to announce the opening of its new retail location at 2544 NW Vaughn. The official soft opening celebration will be held on Friday, April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM, with a fun and festive sip and shop event.
Designer and founder of Foterra Jewelry, Morgan Lane-Tanner, says, "We are excited to invite our customers to come and experience our new retail gallery location. We hope to connect with our new community here in Portland." Foterra Jewelry recently relocated from Honolulu, Hawaii, and since the move, has begun working to feature local PNW photographers and scenery from the local area. The new retail shop will also feature the artwork of the local photographers they partner with.
The new Foterra Jewelry location will allow customers to explore the unique pieces in person and provide a place to design their own custom jewelry with Foterra's experienced owner and designer, Morgan. "We like to bring our customers back to 'their happy place,'" says Morgan, "whether that's through a jewelry piece featuring photography taken by one of our professional 'Fotographers' or through a custom jewelry piece using photos from a family vacation. We love that customers can turn meaningful memories into keepsake jewelry pieces."
Join Foterra Jewelry for their official soft opening celebration on Friday, April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM, and take advantage of sip and shop deals, refreshments, and other surprises.
To learn more about Foterra Jewelry, please visit their website at foterrajewelry.com.
