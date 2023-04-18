Digital Wellness Institute Announces Virginia Tech as the First Certified Digitally Well University™
The Digital Wellness Institute announces Virginia Tech as the world's first Certified Digitally Well University™. This prestigious certification acknowledges Virginia Tech's commitment to promoting digital well-being and positive digital culture on campus to enhance students' mental health, relationships, and academic success.
New York, NY, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Wellness Institute is pleased to announce that Virginia Tech has been awarded the honor of being the first Certified Digitally Well University™ in the world. This achievement signifies Virginia Tech's commitment to prioritizing the digital well-being of its students.
As defined by the Digital Wellness Institute, a “Digitally Well University” is one that prioritizes student well-being by cultivating a positive digital culture on campus that promotes focus, improves mental health, and fosters meaningful relationships. Through evidence-based interventions, awareness building, assessment, and education, the campus offers resources to equip students to digitally flourish, thereby resulting in better engagement, student retention, and long-term academic success.
The Digital Wellness Institute recognizes two levels of accreditation for universities: Rising Digitally Well Universities™ and Certified Digitally Well Universities™. Our highest level of recognition - Certified - is reserved for institutions that go above and beyond – creating a precedent for all other universities to follow. They are recognized as universities that:
- Appoint a Digital Wellness Champion on campus and/or a Director of Digital Wellness.
- Offer digital wellness education to students.
- Measure Digital Flourishing® of students.
- Integrate digital wellness awareness into the classroom and promote it throughout the campus environment.
- Develop positive digital practices for faculty.
- Serve on the Coalition for Collegiate Digital Well-being.
Those certified are amongst a select but growing group of institutions that thoughtfully think about the ways students can maximize the benefits of technology while mitigating its potential affiliated harms.
Virginia Tech has achieved the highest level of recognition by implementing all of these initiatives on their campus. One of their newest and most innovative campaigns is the result of a partnership with JOMO(campus), founded by digital mindfulness expert and author, Christina Crook - global impact partner of Digital Wellness Day. Laurie Fritsch of Hokie Wellness collaborated with JOMO to create a series of educational and environmental interventions, including a 4-week digital well-being challenge. Students were given analog tools, such as the JOMO phone storage box, education and select digital interventions to use technology intentionally to prioritize academic success and their overall well-being. In all, through the JOMO(campus) Program, Virginia Tech has demonstrated their commitment to providing a supportive and thriving digital environment for their students.
"We are thrilled to recognize Virginia Tech as the first Certified Digitally Well University in 2023," said Amy Blankson, CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute. "Their dedication to creating an inclusive digital environment that supports the flourishing of their community – led by Virginia Tech’s Digital Well-being Champion, Laurie Fritsch – is exemplary, and we hope to see more universities follow their lead."
As the first Certified Digitally Well University™, Virginia Tech will serve as a role model for other institutions seeking to prioritize digital wellness. The Digital Wellness Institute is committed to supporting universities in their efforts to create a healthier and more balanced digital environment for their communities.
Register for a a panel on Digital Wellness Day, May 5, 2023 (link below), detailing this groundbreaking announcement. Panel will feature leaders of Virginia Tech, The Digital Wellness Institute, and JOMO (campus). Digital Wellness Day is an international holiday brought to you by The Digital Wellness Institute providing free, research-based resources to support well-being in the digital era. This day is dedicated to practicing a pause and optimizing your relationship with technology.
For more information on the Digital Wellness Institute and its certification programs for universities, visit www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com/schools
Contact:
Digital Wellness Institute
info@digitalwellnessinstitute.com
www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com/schools
Nina Hersher
+1 (424) 442-0181
digitalwellnessinstitute.com
