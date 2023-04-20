Paulthings Introduces Mixxtape, the Ultimate Retro Music Player
Paulthings introduces Mixxtape, a music player that reinvents the traditional cassette tape with an innovative mix of retro style and cutting-edge technology. With features like high-resolution lossless audio support, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-definition touchscreen, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, expandable memory up to 512GB, a rechargeable battery, and more, Mixxtape is designed for music enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.
Dallas, TX, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paulthings introduces Mixxtape, an innovative music player that marries retro design with modern technology, delivering a one-of-a-kind listening experience for audiophiles and music lovers.
As a nod to the era of physical media, Mixxtape is designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia among music lovers, particularly those who grew up playing cassettes. However, this device boasts an array of advanced features, including high-resolution lossless audio, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-definition touchscreen, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, 8GB of internal memory expandable up to 512GB, a rechargeable battery with up to 7 hours of nonstop use, and multi-language support.
Mixxtape can also play as a real cassette in a boombox or Walkman, providing users with a music experience that blends the past with modern technology. "Mixxtape is not just a hi-res music player - it's a lifestyle," said Paul Burns, the founder of Paulthings and the creator of Mixxtape. "I wanted to create a product that would provide people with a trendy, yet timeless listening experience they couldn't get anywhere else."
For a limited time, Mixxtape is available for just $98. Additionally, customers who buy two or more Mixxtapes can save 15%.
Paulthings is also preparing to launch another product, Shotpump, a liquor dispenser designed to make pouring a shot or cocktail easy and efficient. As a token of appreciation, Mixxtape customers will receive VIP access to Shotpump before it launches. This exclusive opportunity will allow Mixxtape customers to be among the first to experience Shotpump's innovative design and functionality.
For more information on Mixxtape and Shotpump, visit paulthings.com.
About Paulthings
Founded by Paul Burns in 2013, Paulthings merges classic craftsmanship with modern technology, creating unique products with an unexpected convergence of design and function. By tinkering with preconceptions about art and design, Paulthings works to provide a new context to contemporary ideas by creating quirky and awe-inspiring alternatives.
As a nod to the era of physical media, Mixxtape is designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia among music lovers, particularly those who grew up playing cassettes. However, this device boasts an array of advanced features, including high-resolution lossless audio, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-definition touchscreen, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, 8GB of internal memory expandable up to 512GB, a rechargeable battery with up to 7 hours of nonstop use, and multi-language support.
Mixxtape can also play as a real cassette in a boombox or Walkman, providing users with a music experience that blends the past with modern technology. "Mixxtape is not just a hi-res music player - it's a lifestyle," said Paul Burns, the founder of Paulthings and the creator of Mixxtape. "I wanted to create a product that would provide people with a trendy, yet timeless listening experience they couldn't get anywhere else."
For a limited time, Mixxtape is available for just $98. Additionally, customers who buy two or more Mixxtapes can save 15%.
Paulthings is also preparing to launch another product, Shotpump, a liquor dispenser designed to make pouring a shot or cocktail easy and efficient. As a token of appreciation, Mixxtape customers will receive VIP access to Shotpump before it launches. This exclusive opportunity will allow Mixxtape customers to be among the first to experience Shotpump's innovative design and functionality.
For more information on Mixxtape and Shotpump, visit paulthings.com.
About Paulthings
Founded by Paul Burns in 2013, Paulthings merges classic craftsmanship with modern technology, creating unique products with an unexpected convergence of design and function. By tinkering with preconceptions about art and design, Paulthings works to provide a new context to contemporary ideas by creating quirky and awe-inspiring alternatives.
Contact
PaulthingsContact
Paul Burns
214-789-9320
paulthings.com
Paul Burns
214-789-9320
paulthings.com
Categories