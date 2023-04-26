NanoCellect Biomedical Announces New Distribution Partnerships in Asia and Europe
NanoCellect Biomedical, the leading provider of microfluidic flow cytometry platforms, has announced new distributor partnerships in Asia and Europe to expand its global reach and provide greater accessibility to its innovative technologies.
San Diego, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NanoCellect Biomedical, the leading provider of microfluidic flow cytometry platforms, has announced new distributor partnerships in Asia and Europe to expand its global reach and provide greater accessibility to its innovative technologies. Shanghai BioHandler Life Technology Co., Ltd. and T&T Wisdom Bio-tech. Co., Ltd. will distribute NanoCellect’s products in North and South China respectively, while partnering with Medikonia Ltd. to better serve scientists in Hong Kong and Macau. In Europe, Paralab Bio will be responsible for distribution in Spain and Portugal. Swift Analytical Ltd, a distributor of laboratory equipment and supplies based in England, will distribute NanoCellect's products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
"The addition of these new distributor partners in Asia and Europe is a significant milestone for NanoCellect," said Chris Neary, CEO of NanoCellect. "We are thrilled to partner with these highly respected companies to expand our global reach and bring our technology to researchers around the world."
NanoCellect's microfluidic flow cytometry platform is used by researchers to analyze and sort cells for various life science research applications, such as gene & cell therapies, single-cell genomics, antibody discovery or sample enrichment. With its innovative technology, the platform has become a valuable tool for both academic and industry researchers worldwide.
Dr. Paul DiGregorio, VP Commercial at NanoCellect, commented, "NanoCellect's technology platform is a game-changer in the field of life science research, and we are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from its use."
NanoCellect's new distributor partners will be responsible for sales and marketing efforts in their respective regions, with support from NanoCellect's dedicated sales and technical support team. The company's innovative technologies and commitment to advancing research make it an attractive partner for distributors looking to offer cutting-edge solutions to their customers.
With these new partnerships in place, NanoCellect is poised for continued growth and success as it expands its global presence and continues to provide valuable solutions to researchers globally.
To learn more about NanoCellect Biomedical’s global distributors and partnerships, click here or email info@nanocellect.com.
About NanoCellect Biomedical
NanoCellect is committed to empowering every scientist to make discoveries one cell at a time, by ensuring the high cell viability required to advance cell-based research. We develop and deliver microfluidic-based solutions that are affordable, compact, and easy to use. Our expanding portfolio of instruments and consumables enables biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, antibody discovery, and basic research.
For more information, please visit www.nanocellect.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Contact
NanoCellect BiomedicalContact
Olivier Déry
877-745-7678
nanocellect.com
