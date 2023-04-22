Crespos Hair Products Launches New Line of Ayurvedic Hair Care Products for All Curl Types
Crespos Hair Products, a women and black-owned business based in Florida, has launched a new ayurvedic hair care line for all types of curls. Made with natural ingredients, their two hair oils cater to high and low porosity hair. Crespos aims to create a community of curl enthusiasts passionate about natural beauty and self-care. Their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of sulfates and parabens.
Sunny Isles Beach, FL, April 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crespos Hair Products has announced the launch of its new ayurvedic hair care product line that is specifically designed to nourish and enhance all types of curls. The company's objective is to help individuals of all ages and backgrounds to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin.
The company, which is women and black-owned, is passionate about creating hair care products that work in harmony with the body, using high-quality natural ingredients to nourish and strengthen curls.
According to Maria Camila Asprilla, the founder of Crespos Hair Products, the company's goal is to create a community of curl enthusiasts who are passionate about natural beauty and self-care. The product line includes two unique hair oils that are formulated for high and low porosity hair, and all products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens.
"We're thrilled to bring our ayurvedic hair care products to market," said Treisi Andrade, co-founder of Crespos Hair Products. "We believe that natural beauty should be celebrated, and we're excited to help people around the world embrace their unique curls."
Crespos Hair Products is now available for purchase on our website at www.cresposproducts.com. For more information about their products and their mission, please visit their website or follow them on social media as @cresposhairproducts.
Media Contact: Maria Camila Asprilla
Phone Number: (407) 371-8356
Email Address: info@cresposproducts.com
