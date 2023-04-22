Crespos Hair Products Launches New Line of Ayurvedic Hair Care Products for All Curl Types

Crespos Hair Products, a women and black-owned business based in Florida, has launched a new ayurvedic hair care line for all types of curls. Made with natural ingredients, their two hair oils cater to high and low porosity hair. Crespos aims to create a community of curl enthusiasts passionate about natural beauty and self-care. Their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of sulfates and parabens.