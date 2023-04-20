Thrombolex, Inc. Has Received FDA Clearance for Use of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism

Thrombolex, Inc. has received 510(k) clearance for use of the BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE).