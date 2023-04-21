Tharseo IT and SMACT Works, Inc. Join Forces to Reshape PeopleSoft Migrations to OCI in Government and Higher Education Sectors
Washington, DC, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tharseo IT, a veteran led, minority owned leading provider of comprehensive Oracle Cloud IT solutions, and SMACT Works, Inc., a PeopleSoft specialized software services company, are excited to announce a partnership aimed at addressing the surging demand for PeopleSoft migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Government and Higher Education sectors. By combining their unique expertise and innovative approaches, Tharseo IT and SMACT Works have created a unique capability that will have a positive impact the industry.
Tharseo IT is an Oracle partner renowned for its delivery methodology, in-depth knowledge and proven track record in Oracle IT consulting and solutions. They bring a wealth of experience in the areas of cloud migration, integration, and infrastructure management. With a strong commitment to customer success, Tharseo IT's comprehensive services include strategic planning, migration / implementation, and support to ensure seamless transitions and optimal performance of Ellucian Banner, PeopleSoft, EBusiness Suite and related 3rd party products in OCI.
SMACT Works, Inc. is an Oracle Partner and market leader in the delivery of PeopleSoft Managed Projects, Managed Support, and Strategic Staffing services. As experts in PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud applications, SMACT Works helps organizations optimize the value they get from their investment in PeopleSoft by leveraging deep expertise in the functional configuration and robust underlying technical PeopleTools foundation.
Together, Tharseo IT and SMACT Works form a formidable alliance, offering a robust suite of end-to-end migration services tailored to the unique needs of Government and Higher Education institutions. Leveraging industry-leading tools and best practices, the partnership ensures smooth migrations with minimal disruption, enhanced security, and cost-effective solutions that deliver long-term value.
"The collaboration between Tharseo IT and SMACT Works, Inc. is truly a game-changer for PeopleSoft migrations to OCI in the Government and Higher Education sectors," said Eric Wimer, CEO of Tharseo IT. "By joining forces, we are poised to make a significant impact on the industry, helping organizations to streamline their operations, optimize resources, and ultimately, accelerate their digital transformation journey."
For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit www.tharseoit.com and www.smactworks.com.
