Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera: a Beacon of Hope Amidst Racial Tragedy and a Call for Reconciliation
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a time when America grapples with the consequences of racial tragedy and seeks a path towards healing, the Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera Red Carpet Gala & Film Premiere emerges as a symbol of hope and unity. The exclusive event, scheduled for April 30 at the elegant Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California, brings together influential figures, political entities and potential investors to engage in a collective effort to foster racial reconciliation through the transformative power of cinema, hip-hop and dance.
Based on the Ghanaian proverb Sankofa: "In order to go forward, one must go back," Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera confronts America's painful past steeped in racial prejudice as the first step toward building a better future for racial equality. The short film, originally produced as an award-winning play at Stanford University, explores the revolutionary journey of its female characters; spit-fire Wall Street executive LaShelle Robinson and her enslaved, lynched ancestor Inka, who powerfully collide across time. The short film serves as a proof-of-concept for the goal of producing a much larger feature film in the future. Produced by an emerging film studio launching in the heart of Orange County, House of Deborah Jane Studios (HODJ), the film combines captivating storytelling, hip-hop and musical theater to deliver a timely and compelling message.
"We are blessed and grateful that Ralph Yarl is still alive to tell his story. But in many ways, his treatment was much like the strange fruits of the past. George Floyd. Trayvon Martin. Emmet Till. This is a problem of humanity vs. dehumanization," says Deborah Jane Burke, President of HODJ. "In this country, Blackness is dehumanized due to entrenched, systemic racism. In order for America to progress as a nation, we must face the strange fruits of our historical past. That is what Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera is all about. In order to go forward we must go back. Facing our roots, is the only way to start the process of racial reconciliation."
The Red Carpet Premiere offers more than just a preview of this groundbreaking film. It also serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and collaboration, featuring a thought-provoking panel discussion on racial reconciliation with respected voices in the field; including Santa Ana Council member Johnathan Hernandez, NAACP OC Youth Director Justice Crudup, Independent Hollywood Producer Amy Ann, Minister Les Robinson, and Spectra CEO Ray Adamyk (who is restoring the last stop on Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad through his Unity Day L.A. initiative). The night will be hosted by “A New Thing” Talk Show host, Cyndi Galley.
The event opens with an electrifying “Making of Strange Fruit” Concert that showcases a diverse array of talented artists and behind-the-scenes videos from the film shoot in the cotton fields of Georgia last year. By providing a platform for dialogue and musical performances, the gala not only elevates the voices of those affected by racial injustice but encourages collective action from the community towards global racial reconciliation... starting right in Orange County.
The Red Carpet Gala and Strange Fruit Premiere is more than just a single evening of entertainment and dialogue; it marks the beginning of a nationwide movement. Serving as the signature kick-off for a series of events, including a Strange Fruit College Tour, the initiative aims to engage communities across the country in meaningful conversations on racial healing and progress. The ripple effect will spread the powerful message of Strange Fruit, sparking a wave of change and inspiring countless individuals to join the cause.
About House of Deborah Jane Studios:
House of Deborah Jane Studios is a forward-thinking production company dedicated to creating provocative and inspiring content that fosters social change, cultural awareness, and inclusivity. They champion diverse voices that have been historically erased from the screen, and now demand to be seen. The multicultural film studio produces cinema, television, digital and musical stories that make social and spiritual impact — creating a place where art and activism coalesce. For more information on the House of Deborah Jane Studios or Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera, please visit www.strangefruithiphopera.com.
