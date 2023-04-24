Notice Ninja, Inc. Announces Andrew Walsh as Chief Revenue Officer
New Smyrna Beach, FL, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, Inc., a leading innovator in digital notice compliance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Walsh as their new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 30 years of experience in sales, account management, and leadership, Andrew is poised to drive growth and revenue for the company.
Andrew Walsh is an accomplished sales executive with a proven track record in new business development and account management. He has successfully promoted cost control strategies with Fortune 500 and entrepreneurial organizations and excels at managing talent, pursuing new business opportunities, and collaborating with stakeholders in a complex environment. As Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew will define and implement revenue growth strategies, develop key partnerships, and lead the sales team to achieve ambitious targets.
Co-founders Amanda and Rick expressed their excitement about the new addition to the team: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Notice Ninja. His vast experience and proven success in scaling businesses make him a valuable asset to our team. With Andrew on board, we're confident that we'll continue to grow and expand our market presence."
In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew will be responsible for defining and implementing revenue growth strategies, developing key partnerships, and leading the sales team to achieve ambitious targets. His extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies and deep understanding of sales dynamics within diverse industries will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth trajectory.
Andrew Walsh shared his enthusiasm about joining Notice Ninja: "I am honored to join Notice Ninja's dynamic team and contribute to their mission of transforming the notice compliance industry. I look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to help drive growth and build long-lasting relationships with our clients and partners."
Notice Ninja, Inc. is a cutting-edge startup that specializes in digital notice compliance solutions for the Enterprise, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (EGRC) sector. Founded by Amanda Reineke and Rick Pinkerman, Notice Ninja is on a mission to transform the way that companies manage and resolve notices by introducing innovative solutions that address key challenges and inefficiencies. For more information, please visit www.noticeninja.com or contact Laura McQuaig.
Press Contact: Laura McQuaig, Laura@Noticeninja.com
