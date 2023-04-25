Alpha Serve Launches Game-Changing Tableau Connector for monday.com Users
Kyiv, Ukraine, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a trusted enterprise-grade Business Intelligence (BI) Connectors provider, has launched its latest product, the Tableau Connector for monday.com. This new connector provides a seamless bridge between the analytics capabilities of Tableau and the project management platform of monday.com, allowing businesses to uncover valuable insights into their operations.
With the Tableau Connector for monday.com, users can quickly transfer data from monday.com to Tableau, enabling them to create visually stunning dashboards and reports that reveal key trends and patterns in their data. This information can then be used to optimize performance, make data-driven decisions, and gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced business environment.
"Our Tableau Connector for monday.com offers a powerful solution for businesses looking to streamline their workflow and project management while eliminating the need to worry about data export and integration," said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve. "By simplifying the data export process, our connector enables businesses to save time and resources while empowering them to make data-driven decisions and gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced business environment."
The application's key features include the ability to import a wide variety of data types, including Workspaces, Boards, Items, Teams, Users, Tags, Updates, and more. The app provides customizable data sources, with an unlimited number of tables and fields, and a Dynamic Entity Relationship Diagram to visually display entity relationships. Additionally, it offers filtering options to help users select and export only the most relevant data and a user-friendly interface for easy navigation. With these powerful features, the Tableau Connector for monday.com is a game-changing tool for businesses looking to optimize their data analysis and gain deeper insights into their operations.
With the Tableau Connector, users can effortlessly install the application and initiate their initial data export within 10 minutes. The app can now be accessed on the monday.com Apps Marketplace, and it comes with a free plan for a maximum of 10 account seat members. Alternatively, users can begin with a 30-day free trial and subsequently pay based on their team's size.
Alpha Serve is a leading provider of BI integration solutions, offering cutting-edge connectors for platforms including monday.com, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Shopify, and Zendesk. As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, ServiceNow Technology Partner, Zendesk App Developer, and monday.com Marketplace Vendor, Alpha Serve is dedicated to delivering world-class solutions that help clients achieve their goals. To learn more about Alpha Serve and its suite of BI connectors, visit their website or contact them today.
Alpha Serve is a leading provider of BI integration solutions, offering cutting-edge connectors for platforms including monday.com, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Shopify, and Zendesk. As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, ServiceNow Technology Partner, Zendesk App Developer, and monday.com Marketplace Vendor, Alpha Serve is dedicated to delivering world-class solutions that help clients achieve their goals. To learn more about Alpha Serve and its suite of BI connectors, visit their website or contact them today.
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
