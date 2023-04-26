Summary of Criminal Law and Procedure in the US in Swahili
San Diego, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mucyo Balinda is pleased to announce the publication of a new booklet summarizing criminal law and procedures in Swahili. The booklet, titled "Summary of Criminal Law and Procedures in the United States.” “Summary of Criminal Law and Procedures in the United States” is designed to provide refugees and immigrants with a basic understanding of the U.S. criminal justice system.
The United States has one of the most complex legal systems in the world, which can be daunting for refugees and immigrants who are not familiar with the legal system. The lack of understanding of the legal system can lead to unintentional legal troubles or prevent refugees from seeking help when they need it.
“Summary of Criminal Law and Procedures in the United States” is an informative resource that provides a brief overview of the criminal justice system, including the court system, and legal procedures. It also includes information on criminal offenses and their associated penalties, as well as important legal terms and concepts.
The booklet has been translated into Swahili to better serve refugees and immigrants from Swahili-speaking countries. The translation was done by Mucyo Balinda, a registered Swahili court interpreter in California. He has over 15 years of experience providing translation and interpretation services to different agencies and professionals nationwide and abroad.
"I am thrilled to publish this booklet in Swahili to help refugees and immigrants better understand the U.S. legal system," said Mucyo Balinda "I recognize the challenges faced by refugees and immigrants who are not familiar with the legal system, and I hope this resource will provide them with a basic understanding of the US criminal justice system."
The booklet is available for free download on the Mucyo Balinda’s website: www.swahilicourtinterpreter.com and will be distributed through partner organizations that serve refugees and immigrants.
About Mucyo Balinda. Mucyo Balinda came to the United States as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He is a registered court interpreter in California; however, he provides services to businesses and individuals nationwide. He is fluent in Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Lingala, Luganda, and French. In addition to language services, he also works as a cultural competency consultant. He is quoted here as saying, “My goal is to create a world in which language and culture are not hindrances to communication and productivity.” He provides a range of services, including interpretation and translation, cultural competence training, document translation and transcription, and public speaking. Mucyo Balinda is committed to promoting the integration of refugees and immigrants into their new communities.
For more information, please contact:
Mucyo Balinda
Tel: (619)270-8795
Email Address: mucyo.balinda@swahilicourtinterpreter.com
Website: swahilicourtinterpreter.com
