Liberum Independent Medical Education Announces Management Buyout
Liberum Independent Medical Education, provider of independent medical education (IME) to healthcare professionals worldwide, has announced a management buyout (MBO) from its original owner, OHC London Holdings Ltd. The MBO was led by the company's Managing Director, Celeste Kolanko who has taken ownership of the company which now operates as Liberum IME BV, and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd.
Schipol, Netherlands, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The decision to undertake an MBO was made to ensure the long-term success and growth of the company. The senior management team is highly experienced in the IME sector and has a clear vision for the future of the business. By taking ownership, they can execute on this vision and make strategic decisions that benefit the company and the healthcare professionals that it serves.
"We are excited to embark on this new chapter for Liberum IME," said Celeste, Owner and MD. "With our team's expertise and dedication, we are confident in our ability to deliver valuable learning opportunities and expand our presence in the IME field. We thank OHC for giving us our start and for their support in this buyout.”
The management team is committed to maintaining the company’s culture of excellence and innovation, and to producing education that and brings measurable change to healthcare provision.
“As Liberum IME embarks on this new path, ACHL looks forward to our continued collaboration as we develop educational designs reflecting the multifaceted and globally diverse healthcare environment. This change in ownership is a catalyst for us and other U.S. based providers to expand the reach of CEHp* and improve care for patients worldwide.” - Lisa Keckich, Executive Director, Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL)
About Liberum IME
Liberum was founded in 2016 with the aim of driving measurable practice change through education programs for healthcare professionals, its Independent Medical Education is supported through arm's-length funding in the form of grants. Liberum IME is a member of the Good CME Practice Group (gCMEp) and adheres to its four core principles of appropriate education, balance, transparency and effectiveness.
Liberum IME BV has a registered office at Schipol Boulevard 359, 1118 BJ Schipol, the Netherlands and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd. is registered at New Penderel House 4th Floor, 283-288 High Holborn, London, England, WC1V 7HP.
More information can be found at www.liberumime.com or for further enquiries please contact Alison Chapman alison.chapman@liberumimegroup.com.
*CEHp continuing education in the health professions
