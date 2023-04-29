Liberum Independent Medical Education Announces Management Buyout

Liberum Independent Medical Education, provider of independent medical education (IME) to healthcare professionals worldwide, has announced a management buyout (MBO) from its original owner, OHC London Holdings Ltd. The MBO was led by the company's Managing Director, Celeste Kolanko who has taken ownership of the company which now operates as Liberum IME BV, and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd.