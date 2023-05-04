SUNY Schenectady County Community College Partners with Upright Education to Offer Online Tech Bootcamps
Upright's programs are designed for adult career-switchers looking to break into the technology industry and will service the greater New York capital region by delivering career-services supported bootcamps delivered fully online.
Schenectady, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SUNY Schenectady County Community College Office of Workforce Development and Continuing Education is proud to announce a new partnership with Upright Education, a leading provider of online tech bootcamps. The partnership aims to provide students with comprehensive and affordable training in the latest tech skills, including software development, UX/UI design, tech sales, and more.
The demand for tech talent in Schenectady County and the greater capital region continues to grow, with a significant increase in job openings for software developers, UX/UI designers, and sales development representatives. According to recent data, there are over 500 job openings in the area for these roles and the demand is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Job availability also exists nation-wide for residents of the area, as many organizations frequently hire remote workers into roles.
The bootcamps offered by Upright Education are designed for individuals looking to transition into tech careers or enhance their existing tech skills. The programs are flexible and instructor or expert-led allowing students to balance their studies with work and other commitments. All programs come with unlimited career services until learners land their first job.
"Through the use of the Upright platform, the Workforce Development and Community Education Division at SUNY Schenectady will offer exciting new programming for Capital Region residents allowing them to enter this high demand, well-paying field,” said Sarah Wilson-Sparrow, Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education at SUNY Schenectady County Community College. “Upright’s innovative training empowers students to push their careers forward while receiving the support they need to be successful."
The online tech bootcamps offered through the partnership with Upright Education are designed to provide students with hands-on training in the latest tools and technologies. The programs are taught by experienced industry professionals, who are either instructors or experts/mentors, and are dedicated to helping students succeed.
“The greater capital region of New York is just another example of an area with growing opportunity to start a career in tech,” said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. “Together, SUNY Schenectady County Community College and Upright will reach adult career-switchers seamlessly to fill this job gap within the area.”
For a limited time, learners can receive a $1,000 discount on any of the program offerings. Reach out to learn more by going to sunysccc.uprighted.com.
Contact
Upright Education
Benny Boas
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
Benny Boas
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
