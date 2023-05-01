Front Range Community College and Upright Education Partner to Offer Online Coding Bootcamps for Adult Career Switchers; Scholarship Funding Available for a Limited Time
Career switchers looking to break into software development can receive a 95% tuition scholarship by enrolling in Front Range Community College's Upright-Powered Coding Bootcamp.
Westminster, CO, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Front Range Community College (FRCC) and Upright Education are excited to announce their partnership to offer online coding bootcamps for adult career switchers in the greater Denver region. The program will address the growing demand for skilled software developers in the area.
According to a recent report by the Colorado Technology Association, technology jobs in Colorado have grown by 18.8% over the past five years, with the Denver region seeing a 25.6% increase in technology jobs during that same period.
“Front Range Community College is excited to launch new fast-track tech training options to power adult learners into high-growth tech careers at a reasonable price point. We’re also excited to address local industry needs where we see continued demand for people with software development, UX/UI and other types of tech expertise,” said Janel Highfill, Associate Vice President Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships at FRCC.
The 12-week full-time or 24-week part-time coding bootcamps will cover a wide range of programming languages and frameworks, such as HTML/CSS, JavaScript, React, and Python. The online delivery method of the program will allow students to access it from anywhere in the Denver region. Furthermore, the program provides unlimited career services, including resume reviews, interview coaching, and access to a professional network. Upright Education has also achieved successful job placements at a rate of 92% for its graduates in the past.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Front Range Community College to offer our coding bootcamps," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "Our program is designed to provide quality education and career support to help adult career-switchers achieve their new goals. The greater Denver region has a significant need for entry level programmers, and with this partnership Upright seeks to partner with FRCC to fill that gap.”
Enrollment is now open for May and June start dates, and learners who register before June 30 can apply for a scholarship covering 95% of tuition costs. Learners can enroll directly at frontrange.uprighted.com or connect with Upright’s enrollment team at admissions@uprighted.com.
About Front Range Community College
Front Range Community College offers 200 degrees and certificates in a wide variety of programs from locations in Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster—as well as online. The college serves more than 27,000 students annually.
About Upright Education
Upright Education is a premier provider of online coding bootcamps, delivering quality education and career support to help students achieve their goals.
Media Contact:
Jessica Peterson PR at Front Range Community College
jessica.peterson@frontrange.edu
(303) 404-5000
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education
