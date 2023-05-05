LowTides Ocean Products Unites with Fellow New Jersey Brand Jetty on Their Newest Beach Chair Collection
Sustainable Beach Chair Company LowTides, Releases Three New Beach Chairs With Designs From The East Coast Surf Brand, Jetty.
Red Bank, NJ, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LowTides Ocean Products launches its newest designs in collaboration with the Manahawkin, NJ based premier surf brand, Jetty. The Jetty x LowTides Collection salutes archetypal surf culture from the Hawaiian tropics to both company’s mutual home base, the New Jersey coastline. The prints feature colorful motifs of Hibiscus flowers and grass-skirt surfers, along with topographic maps of the oyster growing regions along the eastern shore. The limited release patterns are available online May 4, 2023 at www.lowtidesop.com. Additionally, they will be available in select retail stores nationwide.
The three new patterns - Hula Navy, Hula Spray, and Oyster Grounds - tie into the lifestyle apparel brand’s 2023 line, inspired by 1970’s retro resort flavor, love for local lore and eastern shore bay maps. LowTides Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brenton Hutchinson comments on the collaboration with Jetty, “This is the most exciting design release yet for us. Based in New Jersey, like ourselves, but with 20 years of success, we look to them as leaders in the beach and surf lifestyle. LowTides aims to bring people’s style to the beach, through the patterns selected every season. Jetty is one of the most innovative and popular surf companies on the East Coast. It’s an amazing opportunity to bring their Season 2023 vision to life through the LowTides product line.”
Jetty was born in 2003 in Manahawkin, NJ, amongst five friends who shared a love of surfing, fishing, art, travel, and music. In their 20th year of business, Jetty continues to offer eco-minded, durable apparel that embodies the fickle conditions of northeast surf and encourages outdoor adventure despite the weather. As a B-Corp Certified company, they prioritize reducing waste, creating premium products, and supporting coastal communities through the nonprofit, the Jetty Rock Foundation, which has donated millions of dollars to clean water initiatives and disaster relief efforts for over a decade.
“We're stoked to tie these two NJ-based brands together to come up with a truly fun and unique product. This collaboration ties Jetty's unique designs and prints with some of the best, innovative beach chairs on the market, all while doing our part to reclaim and divert waste back into usable and functional products you'll love,” explains Jetty’s Chief Creative Officer and Partner, John Clifford.
LowTides is a family-owned business that is committed to upcycling ocean and recycled plastics. To date, the brand has removed 28,000 lbs. from entering the ocean. The Jetty x LowTides Collection along with their full line of products are available on the LowTides website, as well as participating retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Contact
LowTides Ocean Products
Elizabeth Ackmann
(609) 614-0088
lowtidesop.com
Elizabeth Ackmann
(609) 614-0088
lowtidesop.com
