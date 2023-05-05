Clubhouse International CEO Featured on PBS Broadcast During Mental Health Month
Clubhouse International Executive Director and CEO, Joel D. Corcoran joins the eighth season of the Emmy-nominated public television series, Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein to discuss how the Clubhouse approach to recovery integrates into community health systems around the world to provide a solution for people living with serious mental illness.
New York, NY, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The eighth season of Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein debuts nationally during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and will feature Clubhouse International Executive Director and CEO, Joel D. Corcoran.
The new season of Healthy Minds includes 13 new half-hour episodes, featuring inspiring personal stories of people living with mental illness and experts who share insightful information on a variety of topics in mental health, including new approaches to mental health care.
Mr. Corcoran speaks with Dr. Borenstein about the work of Clubhouse International providing accessible recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness around the world by integrating the Clubhouse Model into community-based systems of care. The episode explores the unique strengths of the Clubhouse Model which is designed to give people living with mental illness what they need beyond medication and therapy: help securing jobs, education, housing, a safe space to find community, and more; and a place where they can also give back to help others.
“Today there is increased openness to discussing mental health, however stigma and misunderstanding remain prevalent and still often keep people from seeking help for themselves or their loved ones,” says Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Dr. Borenstein, who developed the series and serves as its host and executive producer, adds, “Healthy Minds inspires conversations about mental illness, provides understandable information and resources for viewers, and demonstrates that with help, there is hope.”
Clubhouse International is pleased to be featured alongside other leading mental health organizations, such as National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Headstrong Project and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; and leaders such as, Kay Redfield Jamison, Ph.D.
Click here to listen on PBS.org, or check if it is being broadcast on your local public TV station.
Clubhouse International is honored to be the recipient of the Honorary 2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, awarded by the The Brain & Behavior Foundation. The Pardes Prize recognizes the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation as a rights-based approach to recovery that expands access to care for people living with mental illness around the world.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based systems of care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psycho-social rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are over 330 Clubhouses operating in 34 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
Clubhouse International
845 Third Avenue – 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
The new season of Healthy Minds includes 13 new half-hour episodes, featuring inspiring personal stories of people living with mental illness and experts who share insightful information on a variety of topics in mental health, including new approaches to mental health care.
Mr. Corcoran speaks with Dr. Borenstein about the work of Clubhouse International providing accessible recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness around the world by integrating the Clubhouse Model into community-based systems of care. The episode explores the unique strengths of the Clubhouse Model which is designed to give people living with mental illness what they need beyond medication and therapy: help securing jobs, education, housing, a safe space to find community, and more; and a place where they can also give back to help others.
“Today there is increased openness to discussing mental health, however stigma and misunderstanding remain prevalent and still often keep people from seeking help for themselves or their loved ones,” says Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Dr. Borenstein, who developed the series and serves as its host and executive producer, adds, “Healthy Minds inspires conversations about mental illness, provides understandable information and resources for viewers, and demonstrates that with help, there is hope.”
Clubhouse International is pleased to be featured alongside other leading mental health organizations, such as National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Headstrong Project and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; and leaders such as, Kay Redfield Jamison, Ph.D.
Click here to listen on PBS.org, or check if it is being broadcast on your local public TV station.
Clubhouse International is honored to be the recipient of the Honorary 2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, awarded by the The Brain & Behavior Foundation. The Pardes Prize recognizes the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation as a rights-based approach to recovery that expands access to care for people living with mental illness around the world.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based systems of care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psycho-social rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are over 330 Clubhouses operating in 34 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
Clubhouse International
845 Third Avenue – 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Multimedia
Categories