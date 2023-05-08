In Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month: Discover Tripographer, a Jewish Female-Founded Travel Startup

Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month with Tripographer, a platform founded by Jewish female entrepreneur Emily Eisenberg. Create, share, and discover travel itineraries while promoting self-discovery, tolerance, and inclusivity. Explore Jewish American culture through shared itineraries, guides highlighting Jewish sites, and lists of top Jewish delis. Embrace Emily's vision for a global community united by travel and shared experiences. Download the free Tripographer app today.