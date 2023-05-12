Kensington Sales Group Confirms Expansion Into Broader GovTech Coverage
Kensington Sales Group, the leading provider of lead generation services to government contractors, confirms expansion into broader GovTech coverage.
Kensington, MD, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kensington Sales Group, a leading provider of lead generation services exclusively for government contractors, confirms expansion into broader GovTech coverage areas. Mike Dombo, President of Kensington Sales Group, confirmed that the company has moved from a Public Safety agency focus to a broader Public Sector/GovTech service offering. "Strong demand for technologies to assist governments with Smart Cities adoption and digitalization and has driven the growth for our services in the first half of this year. We expect the GovTech/CivicTech space to continue its expansion as governments continue to show an increased appetite for providing better services to citizens at a reduced cost."
Administration, Economic Development, Facilities, Finance, HR, IT, Parks & Recreation, Planning & Zoning, Public Works and Water agencies are all included in the increased coverage areas.
For more information please visit: www.kensingtonsalesgroup.com
Michael Dombo
202-997-8858
www.kensingtonsalesgroup.com
