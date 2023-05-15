Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) Honors Cisco with Corporate Legacy Award
The additional $300K donation will support student scholarships and internships for Atlanta University Center students and opportunities in the Dual Degree Engineering Program.
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta University Center Consortium Dual Degree Engineering Program held its 46 Annual Award Ceremony on April 15, honoring students in its Dual Degree Engineering Program by disbursing more than $1,110,000 in scholarship awards from its corporate sponsors directly to students in the form of scholarships and internships. At the event, AUCC honored Cisco Systems with its 2023-2024 Corporate Legacy Award for its strong partnership with HCBUs, and specifically its investment in advancing AUC’s Dual Degree Engineering Program with its focus on increasing the number of Black engineers.
In 2022, Cisco joined forces with the Atlanta University Center Consortium and Georgia Institute of Technology to increase the opportunities for African Americans to become engineers. As a part of their Social Justice 12 Actions & Impacts Blueprint, Cisco is committed to the strategic recovery, sustainability, and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and has renewed its commitment in 2023 with an additional $300K contribution.
Over the next five years, Cisco will continue to invest in HBCUs to ensure a successful COVID-19 recovery. It committed to upgrading technology for exceptional remote learning options and scholarships for those in need.
Since its inception, the Atlanta University Center Consortium’s Dual Degree Engineering Program has been committed to increasing the number of minority engineers who are globally aware, socially engaged, and well equipped for scientific, technological, engineering, and mathematical careers. This program, in partnership with nine top-ranking engineering institutions from around the country, has produced more than 2,500 Black engineers.
The funds from Cisco will be used to create Cisco Scholarships. These “Cisco Scholars,” will be supported throughout their matriculation at the AUC Consortium and the partner engineering institutions. They will also participate in the Cisco Internship and mentoring programs and the inaugural Cisco Cohorts program.
“Cisco’s commitment and determination to HBCUs, especially the AUC Consortium’s Dual Degree Engineering Program, is commendable and shows a clear path forward for supporting the development of future engineers. These long-term financial and internship commitments will continue solidifying the blueprint we have in place to assist our pre-engineering students toward achieving their dream of becoming an engineer,” Dr. Said Sewell, Director of Academics, Research and Student Success for the AUCC.
This opportunity would not have been possible without Cisco’s twelve-point Social Justice Action Plan. Engineering leaders Jonathan Davidson, EVP Cisco Networking, Marco Croci, SVP System and Optics HW Engineering, and Kristen Nichols, SVP Engineering Operations, prioritized the investment in advancing the opportunities into HCBUs and diversity candidate students into STEM and engineering programs.
Cisco is committed to partnering with HBCUs to develop long-term sustainable strategies focused on delivering student success, innovation opportunities, and investments in Black-owned startups. The company previously invested $100 million in modern technology for HBCUs and $50 million in student debt relief.
Cisco mentors also contribute their time. Twelve mentors travelled from all over the country to join a introduction session at the company’s Collaboration Center in Downtown Atlanta.
Read more about Cisco’s additional Social Justice Actions here:
https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/en_us/about/social-justice/cisco-social-justice-beliefs-actions.pdf
