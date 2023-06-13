Joseph Berry Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Berry has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership team.
“Joe has focused his early career on the commercial transportation insurance marketplace,” said Tim Prosser, a senior consultant at RT Specialty. “This was the perfect start for learning the nuances of the environmental and construction professional liability marketplace. We believe Joe and the many other junior colleagues that recently joined our organization will help provide the foundation for RT ECP’s next layer of growth and success.”
Prior to RT ECP, Berry previously served as a Marketplace Analyst at iGAM in Tyrone, GA and Renewals Associate at the Marquee Insurance Group in Athens, GA.
A resident of Newnan, GA, Berry holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business.
Berry can be reached at RT ECP by calling 609-528-3895 or emailing joseph.berry@rtspecailty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
