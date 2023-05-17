iGrad Recognized with 2023 Organization of the Year Award by the Institute for Financial Literacy
The San Diego financial wellness education company provides customized and interactive financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 650 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
San Diego, CA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading financial wellness technology company iGrad was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2023 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Organization of the Year award.
This is the fourth time iGrad has received an EIFLE award, having been previously recognized for both its Enrich™ financial wellness platform for employers and its iGrad™ student financial wellness program.
“Over the past decade, iGrad has received four EIFLE awards for their outstanding education programs,” said Rachel Gordon, executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy. “This year, it is our pleasure to recognize iGrad as the Organization of the Year for the addition of innovative behavioral components to their comprehensive financial wellness program and their ongoing commitment to effective financial education.”
iGrad President Rob LaBreche founded the San Diego-based company in 2009. It has grown to provide customized and interactive financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 650 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy, the premier national organization dedicated to adult financial wellness education,” LaBreche said. “Multiple surveys and studies show that the need for improved financial literacy is greater than ever among all ages and income levels. We are dedicated to providing robust, engaging and accessible platforms that not only educate users, but help to establish positive long-term financial behaviors.”
iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller accepted the award at a ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico in April.
Established in 2007, the mission of the EIFLE Awards is to promote the effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those that advance financial literacy education.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org. For more information about the Institute for Financial Literacy, visit http://www.FinancialLit.org.
This is the fourth time iGrad has received an EIFLE award, having been previously recognized for both its Enrich™ financial wellness platform for employers and its iGrad™ student financial wellness program.
“Over the past decade, iGrad has received four EIFLE awards for their outstanding education programs,” said Rachel Gordon, executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy. “This year, it is our pleasure to recognize iGrad as the Organization of the Year for the addition of innovative behavioral components to their comprehensive financial wellness program and their ongoing commitment to effective financial education.”
iGrad President Rob LaBreche founded the San Diego-based company in 2009. It has grown to provide customized and interactive financial wellness solutions to more than 2.7 million students at 650 colleges and universities, over 20,000 employers and over 300 financial institutions.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy, the premier national organization dedicated to adult financial wellness education,” LaBreche said. “Multiple surveys and studies show that the need for improved financial literacy is greater than ever among all ages and income levels. We are dedicated to providing robust, engaging and accessible platforms that not only educate users, but help to establish positive long-term financial behaviors.”
iGrad Vice President of Business Development Donna Miller accepted the award at a ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico in April.
Established in 2007, the mission of the EIFLE Awards is to promote the effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those that advance financial literacy education.
For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org. For more information about the Institute for Financial Literacy, visit http://www.FinancialLit.org.
Contact
iGrad / EnrichContact
Jennifer Wezensky
269-274-4071
https://www.enrich.org
Jennifer Wezensky
269-274-4071
https://www.enrich.org
Categories