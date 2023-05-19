Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry.
Indianapolis, IN, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zaahi Studios, one of Indiana’s leading production studios based in Indianapolis, is proud to announce the launch of its new entertainment division, MetalMarks Media Group which helps continue the company’s significant investment of $1.5 million in the creation of locally produced original TV series and educational experiences. This commitment showcases the studio's dedication to delivering high-quality content while fostering local talent and providing valuable opportunities for college students in the production industry.
With this substantial investment, Zaahi Studios aims to further expand its creative endeavors and solidify its position as a prominent player in the entertainment landscape. The funding will be directed towards content development, production, internships, apprenticeships, practical training programs and distribution of compelling TV and On Demand series that will captivate audiences both locally and internationally.
One of the core objectives of this initiative is to provide valuable and sustainable experiential learning opportunities for college students aspiring to enter the production industry. By collaborating with local colleges and universities, the studio aims to create a talent pipeline that supports the growth and development of aspiring filmmakers, technicians, and creative professionals.
This commitment, led by co-founders Michael Camphor, President, CEO and CCO, and Daniel Sung, Vice President, CFO and COO, demonstrates Zaahi Studios' dedication to delivering a wide range of exceptional content that's thought-provoking and spans various genres reflecting the unique perspectives of the talented creatives involved. With compelling storylines, stellar production standards, and a commitment to authenticity, Zaahi Studios’ focus is to excite viewers while providing valuable opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in the dynamic film industry.
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new phase of our journey. Investing in original content series here in our own backyard, will captivate audiences and showcase local talent and diversity of our region," said Michael and Daniel, of Zaahi Studios. "Equally important to us is the opportunity to provide college students with firsthand experience in the film industry. We believe in fostering talent and creating pathways to success, and this initiative allows us to do just that."
In 2016, Zaahi Studios made a significant shift from its core principles to reimagine the company as a community brand. In early summer of 2016, the company added Zaahi Studios.Facilities, a DIY production hub that drives innovation and creativity without the higher cost for production space rentals. The facility provides resources to agencies, videographers, and photographers, empowering them to create their own content and collaborate with Zaahi Studios on various projects. The facility has fostered a vibrant ecosystem of content creators and further solidifies Zaahi Studios' commitment to supporting the creative community.
This investment of $1.5 million represents Zaahi Studios' dedication to the thriving Indianapolis community, supporting the local economy, and showcasing the city's potential as a hub for creative excellence. By harnessing the talent and resources available within the region, Zaahi Studios is poised to contribute significantly to the growth of the entertainment industry in Indianapolis.
Daniel Sung
317-426-4019
www.zaahistudios.com
