KNEKT®tv Joined Third Annual "Mental Health Action Day" on Thursday, May 18
More than 2,000 organizations, brands and influential leaders around the world activated on the theme: “dedicate one hour to yourself, your loved ones, or your community” - KNEKT®tv broadcasts 48 hrs. to make sure viewers can tune in when works for themselves.
Hollywood, CA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- More than 2,000 organizations, brands and influential leaders around the world activate on the theme: “dedicate one hour to yourself, your loved ones, or your community.”
Spearheaded by MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, the third annual Mental Health Action Day was held on Thursday, May 18 with more than 2,000 organizations, brands, government agencies, and cultural leaders supporting the global movement that encourages and empowers people to take action for mental health. KNEKT TV was proud to be activated this year with a 24 hr. Mental Health linear channel, featuring series, special events and documentaries focused on mental health, wellness and mindfulness.
The KNEKT tv streaming lineup for linear broadcast included thought leaders such as Jay Shetty, Shaman Durek, The Anthem Award Winning Shift Mental Health Series, Mayday with Russell Brand, Mike Tyson, Deepak Chopra, Will i am & more... Mike Diamond & Recovery Today with Dave Osmand, Jodie Sweetin, 320 Conversations hosted by Ken Jeong & a very special release of Beautiful Disaster - a Film by Scott Carpenter with its first global release date. The lineup repeats on May 19 for those who missed it, or wish to catch it again.
“We’ve been focusing on mental health and mindfulness programming since our inception in 2016, and with our recent change to working with Katapy as our technology partner to deliver next level OTT streaming services to global audiences we have been successful in reaching more people than ever before.” - Kent Speakman, CEO, KNEKT TV, “We are so excited to partner with so many great organizations and content creators to connect with content that matters.”
“We are proud to come together with this diverse group of influential and purpose-driven partners who share our commitment to empowering and encouraging people to shift from mental health awareness to mental health action,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios. “When we recognize that mental health is health, we have an opportunity to demystify, destigmatize and normalize taking actions to help ourselves and each other.”
This year’s call to action is to dedicate one hour to a mental health action for yourself, your loved ones, or your community. Participants are encouraged to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes through a wide range of tools. Free resources and tools, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for hosting and organizing events, are available for organizations and groups to help support their audiences through a myriad of ways - from starting a meditation practice to learning how to support a friend to advocating for change.
Cultural leaders including Arianna Huffington, Deepak Chopra and Gabriella Wright, and brands and organizations including Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, NAACP and NAMI, are among those joining Mental Health Action Day 2023. A full list of partners is available at mentalhealthaction.network/partners.
About KNEKT TV
KNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles-based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows. Clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. KNEKT provides cutting edge HD live broadcasting services as well as non-broadcast recorded content, feature film and television production. KNEKT partners with agencies, brands and event producers to create the next level of fully integrated branded entertainment content, on premise activations, and in-video stream advertising during our live and pre-recorded television events. Visit www.KNEKT.tv or follow @KNEKTtv or #KNEKTtv for more.
About Mental Health Action Day
Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies, and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The 2023 Mental Health Action Day took place on Thursday, May 18, 2023 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first actions on mental health -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones, or for their communities, because mental health is health. Learn more at MentalHealthIsHealth.us or you can follow along at #MentalHealthAction
Contact
