DSV Celebrates Air Charter Expansion in Arizona with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV, a leader in global transportation and logistics, celebrated the expansion of its air charter network into Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Tuesday, May 16. The ribbon cutting ceremony marks DSV’s commitment to continue supporting customers within the fast-growing semiconductor industry in Arizona.
Mesa, AZ, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, May 16th, DSV celebrated the expansion of its air charter network into Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Mesa Mayor John Giles and other local dignitaries, customers, and community partners. The official opening of this air charter hub marks DSV’s commitment to continue supporting customers within the fast-growing semiconductor industry in Arizona and other industries in the region.
DSV’s new air charter route operating out of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is the first regularly scheduled air cargo charter in the area. The strategic presence in Mesa includes new air charter routes that will connect Arizona with Europe and Latin America, along with a leased airport hangar and its own ground-handling equipment. This will support DSV's growing customer base within the semiconductor industry in Arizona and enable cargo to move efficiently by avoiding congested airports elsewhere.
By facilitating the transportation of goods to and from Latin America, the new operations will also enhance existing cross-border services for customers and contribute to the continued growth of the region's economy. Arizona is also playing a more significant role in American trade and has become an important strategic hub for DSV.
“I am extremely excited to officially launch this new addition to our air charter solutions. The industrial developments we are seeing in Arizona right now are quite significant. This makes it a strategically important place for us to be, which is why we are now upscaling our operations in the area through the new air charter routes,” shares Niels Larsen. He continues:
“With these new service offerings, DSV can provide more routes to LATAM and Mexico. Furthermore, the Mesa airport plays perfectly into our strategy of using tier two airports to avoid long lead times, and it will also have a strong strategic importance for our ability to serve customers in the semiconductor segment. This will create some unique competitive advantages, and quite frankly, it will be a game-changer for us.”
Addressing attendees at the event from video, Greg Stanton, Congressman for Arizona’s 4th District, spoke of the importance of DSV in supporting the development of local industries, “Innovative companies like DSV make all the difference, they are proven partners who can ship material and equipment, quickly and safely. I’m so excited for what DSV’s expanded operations will mean for Arizona’s economic future.”
Tuesday marked an important milestone for DSV as it continues to provide first-class air charter services around the world. With its new operations location in Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and expanded offerings into Latin America, customers can expect even more reliable service from DSV going forward.
