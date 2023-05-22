SVN Safe Haven Advisors Negotiates Successful Sale of Paradise Point Marina and RV Park
Jupiter, FL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SVN Safe Haven Advisors is pleased to announce it has advised the owner of Paradise Point Marina and RV Park on the sale of its marina, restaurant and RV Park located on Lay Lake in Columbiana, AL. The acquirer of the property is the Paradise Point Marine Group, LLC, which brings years of experience in the marine and hospitality industries. The recent sale highlights the ongoing demand from investors for marina investments across the country, both in stabilized assets and those with value-add potential.
Coordinating the sale for the seller was David Kendall, a founding partner of SVN | Safe Haven Advisors, together with Justin Toomey of SVN | Toomey Property Advisors. As a tandem, David was able to provide expertise on the national marina market and consolidators while Justin provided local experience and knowledge to most effectively facilitate the transaction.
“We congratulate the owner and staff of the marina on the sale of this unique asset, which is one of the most prized attractions on Lay Lake,” said David Kendall. Kendall continued, “Ownership had a vision to create a successful marine-centric business fostering a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.” The Paradise Point Marina has expanded over the past 20 years to now include 57 wet boat slips, 120 dry bays, 31 RV sites, and a full-service 90 seat waterfront restaurant. Its dedicated staff committed management and loyal customers have contributed to the tremendous success of the operation.
Lay Lake is a year-round destination, located between Birmingham and Montgomery in Shelby County Alabama. Its natural landscape along the Coosa River is an appealing draw for swimming, hiking, and prize-winning bass fishing. The array of amenities and facilities offered at Paradise Point Marina distinguishes it from other facilities on the Lake.
“David was instrumental in helping achieve the successful outcome of this transaction,” said Chris Horton, Owner of Paradise Point. “David is uniquely capable to advise on marina and marine business transactions that require both market specialization and the sophistication to negotiate complex transactions.”
