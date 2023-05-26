Bespoke Tails Unveils Vibrant "Pride Collection" Celebrating Love Without Condition with LGBTQ+ Dogs

Bespoke Tails, the leading tailored pet fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive "Pride Collection" in celebration of the upcoming Pride month. With a mission to promote unconditional love and inclusiveness, this exquisite collection aims to strengthen the bond between pet owners and their furry companions while making a powerful statement within the LGBT community.