Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces Wins a Telly Award at the 44th Annual Awards Presentation
Wabi Sabi Productions Inc. receives a “Telly Award” for its short documentary film entitled “Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces.” The film received the bronze award in the social impact category in the record-breaking 44th annual Telly Awards honors. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979.
New York, NY, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films. “The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as disabled filmmaker Emmitt Thrower and Wabi Sabi Productions Inc truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Telly's Executive Director Sabrina Dridje.
The film is directed by disabled award winning filmmaker Emmitt H. Thrower.
Emmitt Thrower said, “As a disabled filmmaker and creative I am seeking the opportunities to produce and share my work while being provided any necessary accommodations to help fulfill my dreams.”
The documentary features four disabled artists/activists. They are vocalist/lyricist James Ian and Director Dominick Evans. They both have the rare disease SMA (Spinal Muscle Atrophy). Dominick also has multiple other less visible disabilities. He is a member of the Trans community. Their music video entitled “Spaces” was sponsored by the biotech company Genentech which is part of their SMA My Way program. The song “Spaces” won “music video of the year” at the 2022 Wavy Awards in NYC. James Ian was the vocalist and songwriter of “Spaces” while Dominick Evans was the virtual director. James is a resident of Los Angeles and Dominick a resident in Ohio. Leroy Moore Jr. and Keith Jones both have cerebral palsy and are co-founders of the international collective of disabled musicians and poets called “Krip Hop Nation.” They received sports Emmys in 2021 for their work on Netflix's 2020 award-winning film Rising Phoenix. Leroy who is currently working on his PhD at UCLA is also a poet and journalist. Keith Jones is currently planning the launching of “DA CHNL,” a disabled channel featuring disability related content made accessible to the disability community created by disabled artists.
Emmitt H. Thrower is the CEO and founder of Wabi Sabi Productions Inc., a small Bronx not for profit. He is a stroke survivor with loss of vision in one eye. He is a retired NYC Police Officer.
