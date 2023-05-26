Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces Wins a Telly Award at the 44th Annual Awards Presentation

Wabi Sabi Productions Inc. receives a “Telly Award” for its short documentary film entitled “Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces.” The film received the bronze award in the social impact category in the record-breaking 44th annual Telly Awards honors. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979.