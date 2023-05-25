VRC Metal Systems Implements Cold Spray Technology at Fleet Readiness Center East
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently implemented their Brolga Trailerized Cold Spray System at the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), the largest industrial employer in Eastern North Carolina. The Brolga System is expected to significantly improve the center’s aircraft repair and maintenance capabilities.
Cherry Point, NC, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently implemented their Brolga Trailerized Cold Spray System at the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), the largest industrial employer in Eastern North Carolina. The Brolga System is expected to significantly improve the center’s aircraft repair and maintenance capabilities.
Cold spray technology has been used for years by defense and aerospace industries, but its application to in situ aircraft repair is relatively new. Cold spray technology is a metal consolidation process that sprays powdered metal particles at supersonic velocities to create a strong bond between the particles and the surface being coated, without causing damage to the substrate.
FRCE, in conjunction with the Naval Aviation Enterprise Cold Spray Integrated Products Team, worked with VRC Metal Systems to implement the latest advancements in cold spray technology for in situ aircraft repair. The partnership is part of the Defense Manufacturing Science and Technology Program managed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The program is aimed at improving the military’s manufacturing and repair processes by introducing new and advanced technologies.
“The new system will help cut the time the assets are out of service for repairs, and greatly improve the range of repairs that can be completed,” Kevin Conner, H-1 Drives and Diagnostics Manager for NAVAIR’s H-1 Fleet Support Team at FRCE, said in a news release published by the depot. “This capability affords the opportunity to execute in-service repairs in place of transferring the entire aircraft out of the squadron and into the depot, which reduces the aircraft’s time out of service and increases mission readiness.”
VRC Metal Systems’ various cold spray systems can repair damaged aircraft components instead of replacing them; this not only saves time but also reduces costs. The Brolga used at FRCE is an all-inclusive trailerized system that includes VRC® Raptor™ cold spray system, a Fanuc 6-axis articulating robot arm, with an optional VRC’s Vark™ portable dust collector, and an extendable boom hoist. This system can be deployed on-site and provides a highly mobile and effective solution for repairs.
“We are excited to partner with FRCE to introduce our Brolga mobile cold spray system to the aircraft repair industry. Our system is a game-changer for the industry, enabling on-wing repairs that rival what any fixed production installation can achieve. We are proud to introduce this new capability to the industry and to partner with FRCE in implementing this capability for the US Navy.” -Aaron Nardi, Chief Technology Officer at VRC Metal Systems.
VRC Metal Systems’ latest accomplishment comes after the development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system, which is a field deployable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs while the ship is underway. The company also took part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTEX exercise from August 22 - September 2, 2022, and developed the C.A.M.P Site™ Cold Spray Cell (Cold Spray Advanced Manufacturing Portable Site), VRC’s self-contained deployable cold spray manufacturing cell.
“VRC is proud of our long-standing relationship with the US military. It is rewarding to see this new technology fully implemented into the FRCE infrastructure. FRCE will see cost savings and readiness improvements for years to come.” -Rob Hrabe, CEO of VRC Metal Systems.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems is a leading developer of advanced technologies from South Dakota. VRC Metal Systems officially was founded in 2013 after years of technology development and since then has rapidly expanded, winning many grants, awards, and recognitions. VRC is the leader of the cold spray equipment market and is a full-service cold spray provider of equipment, process development, engineering, integration, training, and on-site and regional support. Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and their products here:
www.vrcmetalsystems.com.
Cold spray technology has been used for years by defense and aerospace industries, but its application to in situ aircraft repair is relatively new. Cold spray technology is a metal consolidation process that sprays powdered metal particles at supersonic velocities to create a strong bond between the particles and the surface being coated, without causing damage to the substrate.
FRCE, in conjunction with the Naval Aviation Enterprise Cold Spray Integrated Products Team, worked with VRC Metal Systems to implement the latest advancements in cold spray technology for in situ aircraft repair. The partnership is part of the Defense Manufacturing Science and Technology Program managed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The program is aimed at improving the military’s manufacturing and repair processes by introducing new and advanced technologies.
“The new system will help cut the time the assets are out of service for repairs, and greatly improve the range of repairs that can be completed,” Kevin Conner, H-1 Drives and Diagnostics Manager for NAVAIR’s H-1 Fleet Support Team at FRCE, said in a news release published by the depot. “This capability affords the opportunity to execute in-service repairs in place of transferring the entire aircraft out of the squadron and into the depot, which reduces the aircraft’s time out of service and increases mission readiness.”
VRC Metal Systems’ various cold spray systems can repair damaged aircraft components instead of replacing them; this not only saves time but also reduces costs. The Brolga used at FRCE is an all-inclusive trailerized system that includes VRC® Raptor™ cold spray system, a Fanuc 6-axis articulating robot arm, with an optional VRC’s Vark™ portable dust collector, and an extendable boom hoist. This system can be deployed on-site and provides a highly mobile and effective solution for repairs.
“We are excited to partner with FRCE to introduce our Brolga mobile cold spray system to the aircraft repair industry. Our system is a game-changer for the industry, enabling on-wing repairs that rival what any fixed production installation can achieve. We are proud to introduce this new capability to the industry and to partner with FRCE in implementing this capability for the US Navy.” -Aaron Nardi, Chief Technology Officer at VRC Metal Systems.
VRC Metal Systems’ latest accomplishment comes after the development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system, which is a field deployable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs while the ship is underway. The company also took part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTEX exercise from August 22 - September 2, 2022, and developed the C.A.M.P Site™ Cold Spray Cell (Cold Spray Advanced Manufacturing Portable Site), VRC’s self-contained deployable cold spray manufacturing cell.
“VRC is proud of our long-standing relationship with the US military. It is rewarding to see this new technology fully implemented into the FRCE infrastructure. FRCE will see cost savings and readiness improvements for years to come.” -Rob Hrabe, CEO of VRC Metal Systems.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems is a leading developer of advanced technologies from South Dakota. VRC Metal Systems officially was founded in 2013 after years of technology development and since then has rapidly expanded, winning many grants, awards, and recognitions. VRC is the leader of the cold spray equipment market and is a full-service cold spray provider of equipment, process development, engineering, integration, training, and on-site and regional support. Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and their products here:
www.vrcmetalsystems.com.
Contact
VRC Metal SystemsContact
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release
Multimedia
Categories