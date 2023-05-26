Percept Sponsors Major Latin American Headache Symposium
Science behind MiWear™ to be presented by International Experts
Las Vegas, NV, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Percept Corporation has announced the company’s sponsorship of AMCEMIG 2023, a high-profile International Headache Symposium in Latin America organized by the Mexican Association of Headaches and Migraines in collaboration with the International Headache Society (IHS). At the symposium, Percept will, for the first time, feature clinical results and scientific findings relevant to the use of Percept’s Narrow Band Green Light (nbGL) technology in eyewear. "This technology has the potential to help patients affected by migraine, photophobia, anxiety and sleep difficulties," says world-renowned Harvard migraine researcher Dr. Burstein, who will be presenting at the symposium.
MiWear™ is a revolutionary advancement in color wavelength mitigation based on Percept’s patented Augmented Perception™ technology. The science behind nbGL, which may have calming, relaxation, and other therapeutic benefits, was pioneered by Dr. Burstein, who became an advisor to Percept. MiWear™ regulates the full-color spectrum present in naturally occurring light to allow the user to take in only the narrow green-band wavelength (nbGL), while simultaneously enjoying sufficient lens transmissivity to read fine print or operate a smartphone, tablet, or view TV. MiWear™ represents the first in a family of products that can expand eyewear beyond health into the wellness space.
This fifth international congress of the Asociacion Mexicana de Cefaleas y Migrana will be held at the Guadalajara Hilton on May 25-27. Symposium speakers include prominent neuroscientists and headache experts including Rami Burstein, Ph.D., the John Hedley-Whyte Professor of Anesthesia of Harvard Medical School; Cristina Tassorelli, MD, Director of the Headache Scientific Center, and the Neurorehabilitation Unit of the IRCCS Foundation C. Mondino; Patricia Pozo-Rosich, MD, Head of the Neurology Service of Vall d’Hebron, Headache and Pain group head, Barcelona; Messoud Ashina, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark; Andrew Charles, MD, Professor of Neurology, Director of the Goldberg Migraine Program at UCLA; and Agustin Melo-Carrillo, MD, PhD, Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Percept Corporation’s CEO, Scott Lewis, says, "We appreciate the many neurological researchers conducting clinical studies with nbGL which is the science MiWear™ is based on. We look forward to our launch of MiWear™ in Mexico and Latin America which, combined with the United States, has over 100 million headache/migraine patients that need help to improve their quality of life."
Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff in the U.S. and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property underlying Percept’s technology includes licenses for over 44 U.S., European and Chinese patents.
Contact
Jennifer Howard
(702) 952-5000
jhoward@perceptcorp.com
For more about Percept, visit www.perceptcorp.com.
